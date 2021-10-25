Wisconsin 2022 QB commit Myles Burkett continues to light up the Badger State
Wisconsin 2022 QB commit Myles Burkett took an official visit to Madison on June 17. Since that official visit, he has yet to lose a high school game at Franklin.
Burkett’s senior season with the Franklin Sabers is off to a perfect 10-0 start, as this week his team won their WIAA Level 1 playoff game over Milwaukee Riverside in a 62-12 route.
Burkett has been close to perfect on the year, throwing for 28 touchdowns and only a pair of interceptions, rushing for 7.9 yards per carry and four rushing touchdowns, and helping to lead his team to an unblemished record through ten weeks.
The three-star prospect will be a Wisconsin Badger next season, but will hope to finish out his high school career with a state championship. Burkett and the Sabers take on Oak Creek this Friday in their WIAA Level 2 playoff game.