Winners and Losers after NBA free agency: Which rosters improved?
USA TODAY Sports' Jeff Zillgitt breaks down the winners and losers of NBA free agency.
USA TODAY Sports' Jeff Zillgitt breaks down the winners and losers of NBA free agency.
Giannis Antetokounmpo super-max-extension watch continues.
The Ravens have disciplined the coach whom they believe may be the source of the rash of COVID-positive cases.
You've got to be worried for Roy Jones Jr.
New Lakers center Marc Gasol talks about why he's a good fit with LeBron James and the Lakers. It's his defense, passing and high IQ for starters.
The Giants DFA'd three players last week ahead of the Rule 5 Draft. All three were promptly scooped up by other organizations.
The 27-year-old was pronounced dead on Wednesday evening despite having undergone emergency brain surgery over the weekend
The Buccaneers have a serious problem with the Bruce Arians-Tom Brady marriage. Here's how they can fix it.
Could the Knicks take on Hornets' Nicolas Batum to help Charlotte shed some salary and New York gets assets in return? Remember it's been reported the Knicks could very well take on undesired contract to do just that.
Dwight Howard apparently thought that he had a deal to return to the Lakers, and even tweeted out that he was staying put before landing in Philadelphia.
DENVER (AP) -- The Colorado Rockies and Cincinnati Reds swapped three pitchers in a four-player trade Wednesday.
The last time he signed a contract, Hassan Whiteside became the first player to go from a minimum salary one season to a max salary the next season.
Markus Paul suffered a medical emergency at the team's practice facility on Tuesday, and was rushed to the hospital.
Through three games with the Buccaneers, receiver Antonio Brown has 18 catches for 157 yards and no touchdowns. Coach Bruce Arians apparently thinks the numbers should be higher. “Well, he was open,” Arians told reporters on Tuesday when asked why Brown hasn’t made more big plays. “We had one go off his fingertips [and] I’m [more]
Los Angeles is not done tweaking its roster.
Players and fans alike are upset at the NFL delaying Steelers-Ravens, but there are benefits for Pittsburgh.
Ravens head coach Harbaugh got into it with Titans players and head coach Mike Vrabel before Sunday's kickoff.
Since the 2019 opening of Jordan's exclusive golf course, Grove XXIII, in Hobe Sound, Florida, MJ has been a consistent winner.
Our fantasy football analysts reveal their wide receiver rankings for Week 12, when Stefon Diggs will be looking to produce in a tough matchup.
Mike Tyson sat down with UFC commentator Joe Rogan on the Joe Rogan Experience Podcast to talk about how the Roy Jones Jr. comeback fight came about. Is it surprising that it started with a treadmill and the offer to fight Bob Sapp? (Video courtesy of JRE Clips) TRENDING > Khabib Nurmagomedov teases meeting with Dana White; does retirement decision loom? Trending Video > Dana White freaks out over Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr. rules and limits (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)
A week off was supposed to give the San Francisco 49ers some time to heal some of the slew of injuries that have derailed the 2020 season. While San Francisco did get key players Deebo Samuel, Raheem Mostert and Richard Sherman among others back at practice for the first time in a while, they began the week of preparations for the Los Angeles Rams with seven players on the COVID-19 list. The COVID and the guys that we’re losing this week is definitely unfortunate.