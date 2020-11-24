Winners and Losers after NBA free agency: Which rosters improved?

Associated Press

A week off was supposed to give the San Francisco 49ers some time to heal some of the slew of injuries that have derailed the 2020 season. While San Francisco did get key players Deebo Samuel, Raheem Mostert and Richard Sherman among others back at practice for the first time in a while, they began the week of preparations for the Los Angeles Rams with seven players on the COVID-19 list. The COVID and the guys that we’re losing this week is definitely unfortunate.