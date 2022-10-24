Winners and losers at Homestead-Miami Speedway

A look at the winners and losers from Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Homestead-Miami Speedway:

WINNERS

Kyle Larson — Martin Truex Jr., strong late in the race, almost robbed Larson of victory Sunday, but Larson led the final 22 laps for a Sunday total of 199 led. No other driver led more than 32.

Ross Chastain — He was second for a second straight week and is in good shape entering the Round of 8 finale at Martinsville Speedway, plus-19 to the cutline.

Brad Keselowski — The co-owner of Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing finished a season-best fifth .

AJ Allmendinger — Cup Series regulars might have more than a little concern about the Dinger returning to full-time Cup racing next season. He has finished in the top 10 in his last six Cup starts.

LOSERS

Team Penske playoff drivers — Ryan Blaney finished 17th and led no laps. Joey Logano finished 18th and led no laps. Logano already qualified for the Championship Four, but Blaney is below the cutline entering Martinsville. He had a goofy Sunday, including a spinout on the pit access road.

Chase Elliott — For the second straight race, Elliott was less than impressive, finishing 14th and failing to lead a lap despite racing around the top 10 much of the day.

Chase Briscoe — He whacked the wall midway through the race and finished last. He’s eighth of eight drivers on the playoff list and probably will need a win at Martinsville to advance.

