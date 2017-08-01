The 2017 Major League Baseball trade deadline has passed. Justin Verlander and Brad Hand stayed put, while Sonny Gray and Yu Darvish will don new uniforms soon.

The impact of most trades will be felt instantaneously. If Darvish pitches well down the stretch, people will say the Los Angeles Dodgers did well to get him. But some deals require years to fully evaluate. We won’t really know if the Chicago White Sox did well to strengthen their farm system for a couple years.

Despite that, we live in a world where instant gratification is needed. So, we here at The Stew have put together a list of the winners and losers of the 2017 MLB trade deadline.

Keep in mind that the end of the trade deadline doesn’t signal the end of all trading. Players can still move via waivers over the next months.

Those possible deals aren’t going to be included here, obviously. We’ll simply look at the team and situations that changed, for better or worse, over the past few weeks. Yes, we’re including deals made over the past month or so, which is why you’ll see Jose Quintana mentioned below.

Yu Darvish was dealt to the Dodgers in a last-minute deal Monday.

WINNER: LOS ANGELES DODGERS

The Dodgers might be more than 40 games over .500, but that didn’t stop them from getting even better Monday. They were one of the many clubs to nab a reliever, picking up Tony Watson from the Pirates. As the deadline came to a close, though, the Dodgers made perhaps the biggest move of any team, getting Yu Darvish from the Rangers. Los Angeles was already in great shape heading into the second half. Now, they could feature a playoff rotation that include Clayton Kershaw, Darvish, Alex Wood, Rich Hill and Kenta Maeda. The best team in baseball got a lot better. (Chris Cwik)

LOSER: HOUSTON ASTROS

The Astros must feel pretty good about their club in the second half, as they were the anti-Dodgers of the deadline. Instead of capitalizing on their hot start, the team decided to coast into the postseason. Their inactivity couldn’t come at a worse time, as the club has lost Carlos Correa, George Springer, Will Harris, Lance McCullers Jr. and Colin Moran to injury over the past few weeks. Those guys should all be back for the postseason, but the Astros have to hope they can all pick up where they left off without any setbacks. (Cwik)

WINNER: NEW YORK YANKEES

The Yankees didn’t make the most dramatic move of the day. That was the Dodgers. But the Yankees made the second-biggest deal of the day, and it will have more long-term impact. They added Sonny Gray to their ranks, and while questions may persist about Gray’s health and effectiveness after a rocky 2016, Gray syncs up well with the Yankees plan for post-2018 domination. He’s under team control until 2020 and has the potential to take over as the team’s ace. The Yankees’ other moves at the deadline — getting Todd Frazier and David Robertson from the White Sox — help both this year and beyond. The Yankees did a good job of going for it, but kept their eyes on future too. (Mike Oz)

Eduardo Nunez was one of Boston's big upgrades at the deadline.

LOSER: BOSTON RED SOX

The Red Sox aren’t “losers” in the same way that everyone else on this list. They’re losers contextually. They’re losers when compared to what the Yankees did — and the Yankees just happen to be the team fighting them for first place in the AL East. The Red Sox are a good team and don’t need too much, but getting Eduardo Nunez and adding Addison Reed to the bullpen seem more like half-measures than “win now” moves. Those guys could help the Red Sox, but with a hole at third base and an ailing pitching staff that includes David Price, the Red Sox could have done more to keep up with the Yankees. (Oz)

