Winner’s Bag: Rory McIlroy, 2024 Wells Fargo Championship

david dusek
·1 min read

A complete list of the golf equipment Rory McIlroy used to win the PGA Tour’s 2024 Wells Fargo Championship:

DRIVER: TaylorMade Qi10 (9 degrees), with Fujikura Ventus Black 6X shaft

FAIRWAY WOODS: TaylorMade Qi10 (15 degrees), with Fujikura Ventus Black 8X shaft, (18 degrees), with Fujikura Ventus Black 9X shaft

IRONS: TaylorMade P Series Proto (4) TaylorMade RORS proto (5-9), with Project X 7.0 shafts 

WEDGES: TaylorMade MG4 (46, 50, 54 degrees), Titleist Vokey Design WedgeWorks (58 degrees bent to 59), with Project X 6.5 shafts 

PUTTER: TaylorMade Spider Tour X

BALL: TaylorMade TP5x

GRIPS: Golf Pride New Decade Multicompound (full swing) / SuperStroke Zenergy Pistol Tour (putter)

