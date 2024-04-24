Wilson cruises into last 16 but misses out on 147

Kyren Wilson lost 18-8 to Ronnie O'Sullivan in the 2020 World Championship final [PA Media]

Kyren Wilson completed a 10-1 first-round thrashing of Dominic Dale but missed out on making his second maximum 147 break at the Crucible.

Wilson, the 2020 runner-up, held an 8-1 lead after the first session against 52-year-old Welshman Dale - the oldest player at this year's World Snooker Championship.

The Englishman made a break of 65 to move one frame away and then potted 11 reds and 11 blacks as he aimed to make only the 15th maximum at the Sheffield venue since it started hosting the tournament in 1977.

But he missed a red as his break ended at 88.

If he had completed it, it would have been Wilson's second 147 in successive years at the Crucible after he made one in a 10-5 first-round win over Ryan Day in 2023.

There is a prize pot of £40,000 for a 147 at this year's main draw event, with the money to be shared if more than one player makes a maximum.

That is on top of a share of £15,000 for the highest break in the whole tournament, with that money currently destined for Thailand's Noppon Saengkham, who made a 147 in his third qualifying round win over Andy Hicks.

Wilson wanted his children to watch him make a 147

Kyren Wilson reacts after missing a chance to move towards a 147. He was one of two players, along with Mark Selby, to make one in the 2023 World Championship. [Getty Images]

Speaking about the 147 chance to BBC Two, Wilson, the 12th seed, said: "It's no disrespect to Dom, but it's not often you find yourself in that position where you can just have a free shot at it.

"My family - my wife and my kids - came up for this session so I thought it might be nice. They watched my last 147 at school in this tournament last year so I thought it might be nice to try to do one for them live.

"Last year I was in position until the very end with the last two reds - but this one, I was constantly fighting and every time a ball went in, the crowd got more and more excited which then got the adrenaline going and I felt more under pressure to try to do it for the kids live. It's always special here but it's nice to play with freedom."

Six seeded players have already been eliminated from the competition and Wilson felt he had a good chance of becoming world champion if he could maintain this form.

He said: "A big part of my game is heavy scoring and there are definitely players that are suited to this event and I would like to believe I'm one of those.

"If I play like that it will take some performance in any round for any player to stop me."