Williams says FA Cup triumph can push Man Utd on

Rachel Williams won the FA Cup for a second time, having won it in 2011-12 with Birmingham City [Getty Images]

Manchester United forward Rachel Williams says lifting the FA Cup "masks over" a difficult campaign but it can be a catalyst to winning the Women's Super League title next season.

United thrashed Tottenham 4-0 at Wembley thanks to two goals from Lucia Garcia and one apiece from Ella Toone and Williams.

The Red Devils are fifth in the WSL table - 17 points behind table-topping Manchester City - and Williams acknowledged the club had faced "some ups and downs" this season.

"We don't like to admit it but it does mask over the issues we've had. We are going to have to change things," the 36-year-old told BBC Sport.

"Next year we might just come back bigger, better and stronger and who knows we might just be lifting the league."

United boss Marc Skinner agreed that they were "obviously not where we want in the league" but felt it was a hugely significant moment to win the FA Cup for the first time.

He said: "We are history-makers for Manchester United. I didn't need to remind the owners of that, they know. There is a lot of support and love for our team and the growth.

"We want to compete for titles but you all know how important adding that first piece of silverware is. We've got nothing but growth ahead."