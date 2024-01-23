Williams' inbox: Why so many Cincinnati Bearcats' Big 12 games are on ESPN+

Email and ask me anything − sports or non-sports − or let me know if you agree or disagree with a column. I'll pick some of your messages and respond right on Cincinnati.com. The Inbox is moving to multiple times per week, so keep sending emails to jwilliams@enquirer.com

Subject: Cincinnati Bearcats are on ESPN+ a lot

Message: “I was anxious to watch the UC-Oklahoma game on Saturday, but as usual it was on ESPN+. There has to be a lot of fans that don't get ESPN+, and for the best conference in the land, they can do better. Don't know who's responsible, but they should be taken to task.”

Reply: Most Big 12 fanbases have gone through their why-are-so-many-of-our-games-on-ESPN+ phase. I was wondering when the inbox would get flooded with such complaints from UC fans, and it happened when the Bearcats’ game against 15th-ranked Oklahoma aired on ESPN’s streaming platform.

UC basketball What we learned Saturday in UC Bearcat basketball's Big 12 loss to No. 15 Oklahoma

UC basketball 'Taking it back to the '70s': Check out Cincinnati Bearcats' throwback uniforms vs Oklahoma

UC basketball UC Bearcats basketball has an interesting streak in overtime games dating back 30 years

Nine more UC basketball games this season are scheduled for ESPN+, including the next three starting with Saturday’s game vs. UCF. Accept it, pay the subscription fee and enjoy watching Big 12 games on ESPN+ − at least through next season. Otherwise, you can always listen to the game on the radio for free.

The Bearcats' game against then-No. 15 Oklahoma was on the viewing platform of ESPN+. UC has nine more regular-season games scheduled that way.

I’ll cut UC fans some slack, though. It’s one thing to be on ESPN+ a lot in the American Athletic Conference, but UC is playing its first season in a big-boy league. Naturally, you’d think better TV exposure would come with being in a power conference, right?

You can thank former Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby for agreeing to air some football and men’s basketball games exclusively on ESPN+. It was part of the Big 12’s television rights agreement in 2019, making it the first power conference to go big with ESPN+.

Cincinnati Bearcats cheerleaders performs in the second half of the NCAA basketball game between Cincinnati Bearcats and Oklahoma Sooners at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024.

At the time of the deal, the Big 12 was the smallest power conference with 10 members. The conference wasn’t particularly working from a position of strength, with the threat of more realignment on the horizon and concerns about whether the Big 12 would survive long-term.

TV executives saw Big 12 content helping to bolster ESPN+ subscriptions as part of the deal, which originally was to expire after the 2024-25 season.

Good news for UC and Big 12 fans: In fall 2022, the Big 12 reached a six-year, $2.28 billion media rights extension with ESPN and Fox. Starting with the 2025 football season, more Big 12 games will be on traditional television channels between the two media companies. Fox presumably will take on a big chunk of the conference basketball games that currently get pushed to ESPN+.

A handful of games each season still may not air on a traditional ESPN or Fox channel. The Big 12 could create its own TV network to air the games that don’t get picked up by those channels. If that doesn't happen, expect some basketball games to still end up on ESPN+.

Contact Enquirer columnist Jason Williams by email at jwilliams@enquirer.com.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Why so many Cincinnati Bearcats, Big 12 basketball games are on ESPN+