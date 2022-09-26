William Byron: ‘I didn’t mean to spin him (Hamlin) out’
Denny Hamlin voiced his displeasure with William Byron after the NASCAR Cup Series race at Texas Motor Speedway, saying the driver of the No. 24 was 'gonna get it'.
Tyler Reddick survived a wild race Sunday at Texas Motor Speedway, winning for the third time this season as playoff contenders stumbled.
What winner Tyler Reddick and other drivers had to say during and after Sunday's Cup race at Texas Motor Speedway.
After jettisoning four drivers from the chase, the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs starts the Round of 12 at Texas Motor Speedway this weekend.
Three drivers crashed out from the lead thanks to tire failures as a track-record 17 cautions happened.
After the first race in the Round of 12 in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs, here‘s a brief look at the playoff picture. There are two races left in the Round of 12 — at Talladega Superspeedway and the Charlotte Motor Speedway road course. WINNER Tyler Reddick continued the trend of non-playoff drivers winning playoff […]
Tyler Reddick opened the round of 12 in NASCAR's playoff with a victory at Texas on Sunday, winning a week after being one of the first four Cup drivers knocked out of title contention. After none of the contenders won the first three races of the playoffs — a first in any round in this postseason format — the trend continued with the eliminated Reddick leading 53 of the final 54 laps on a long race day that went into the night. Reddick finished 1.19 seconds ahead of Joey Logano at the end of an extended race that had a track-record 17 cautions, a record 36 lead changes, a 56-minute red flag for lightning and multiple tire issues leading to crashes — including playoff contenders Chase Elliott, the points leader going into the second round, and Christopher Bell.
Christopher Bell has been one of the most consistent drivers in NASCAR’s playoffs this season, and now gets to start the next round close to home. None of the playoff contenders won any of the three races that opened this postseason, a first for any round since the current format for determining the Cup champion began in 2014. After cutting four drivers from the playoff field, NASCAR opens the round of 12 on Sunday at the 1 1/2-mile Texas Motor Speedway.
Watch Noah Gragson's put on a massive smoke show at Texas Motor Speedway to celebrate his 2022 Xfinity Series win.
The NASCAR community is keeping DJ VanderLey in its thoughts after he was injured in a race earlier this week.
Noah Gragson is rolling through the NASCAR Xfinity Series like a bowling ball headed toward a strike. Gragson won for the fourth consecutive race Saturday, taking the lead with 11 laps left and winning the 300-mile race at Texas Motor Speedway. The victory put Gragson in the second round of the playoffs. Finishing behind him
Chase Elliott’s day in the Cup Series Playoffs’ Round of 12 opener came to an early end Sunday after a Stage 2 crash at Texas Motor Speedway. Elliott was in the lead when his No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet broke loose through Turn 4 in the 185th of a scheduled 334 laps in the AutoTrader […]
