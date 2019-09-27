William Byron and Alex Bowman give Hendrick a sweep of Charlotte roval front row
William Byron and Alex Bowman enter Sunday’s race at the Charlotte roval needing great days to advance to the second round of the playoffs. They will have great starting spots to try to make that happen.
Byron scored his fifth pole of the season on Friday and will be joined by his Hendrick Motorsports teammate Bowman on the front row on Sunday. Byron is 12th in the standings, two points ahead of Bowman in 13th. The top 12 drivers from the first round of the playoffs advance to the second round and the drivers from ninth to 15th in the points standings are separated by just 26 points. Sunday’s race is the third and final race of the first round of the 16-driver playoffs.
Joey Logano will start third while Jimmie Johnson starts fourth. The top five is filled out by Clint Bowyer, one of those drivers in the gaggle from ninth to 15th. Bowyer is in 14th, two points behind Bowman and four points behind Byron.
Sunday’s race is the second on the hybrid road course/oval layout at the Charlotte Motor Speedway. The 2018 race was won by Ryan Blaney after Johnson spun under braking in the final corners of the last lap and took out Martin Truex Jr. attempting to make a pass for the win.
Denny Hamlin has a listed starting position of 28th but he’ll drop to the rear of the field before the race because he crashed his primary car during Friday’s practice session and qualified in his backup car.
Starting lineup
1. William Byron
2. Alex Bowman
3. Joey Logano
4. Jimmie Johnson
5. Clint Bowyer
6. Kevin Harvick
7. Kyle Larson
8. Martin Truex Jr.
9. Ryan Blaney
10. Paul Menard
11. Brad Keselowski
12. Chris Buescher
13. Daniel Suarez
14. Ryan Preece
15. Erik Jones
16. Aric Almirola
17. Kyle Busch
18. Matt DiBenedetto
19. Chase Elliott
20. Daniel Hemric
21. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
22. Michael McDowell
23. Kurt Busch
24. Ryan Newman
25. Bubba Wallace
26. Corey LaJoie
27. David Ragan
28. Denny Hamlin
29. Ty Dillon
30. Austin Dillon
31. Cody Ware
32. Landon Cassill
33. Timmy Hill
34. Josh Bilicki
35. Garrett Smithley
36. Matt Tifft
37. Ross Chastain
38. Reed Sorenson
39. Joe Nemechek
40. Parker Kligerman
Playoff standings
1. Martin Truex Jr. [clinched advancement]
2. Kevin Harvick [clinched advancement]
3. Kyle Busch [clinched advancement]
4. Brad Keselowski, 2,106 points
5. Denny Hamlin, 2,105
6. Joey Logano, 2,101
7. Chase Elliott, 2,088
8. Kyle Larson, 2,076
9. Ryan Newman, 2,065
10. Ryan Blaney, 2,059
11. Aric Almirola, 2,054
12. William Byron, 2,053
13. Alex Bowman, 2,051
14. Clint Bowyer, 2,049
15. Kurt Busch, 2,039
16. Erik Jones, 2,008