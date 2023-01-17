Wild-card Inactives: Cowboys rolling with Rhodes, Joseph as backup CBs vs Bucs

The Cowboys welcome back a slew of key contributors on both sides of the ball for their Monday night wild-card matchup. For the offense, center Tyler Biadasz returns after missing the final regular season game with an ankle injury. Considering the outlook when the injury occurred, it’ll give quarterback Dak Prescott more confidence with the offensive line no longer a revolving door at multiple positions.

For Dan Quinn’s unit, defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins returns from IR to give the front some much-needed run support. It’s give-and-take with fellow defensive tackles Neville Gallimore and Quinton Bohanna both out vs Tampa Bay, so Hankins will have high expectations in his return. Behind him, linebacker Leighton Vander Esch is also back and healthy and the defense is as close to 100% as they can be. The wild card for the Dallas defense is cornerback Xavier Rhodes, who impressed in practice and was elevated to the active roster for his Cowboys debut in Tampa Bay.

The inactives list leaves Kelvin Joseph as CB4 for the game.

On the opposing side, Buccaneers safety Mike Edwards is active after being listed as questionable with a hip injury. Tom Brady will miss some protection up front with starting left guard Nick Leverett out. That said, Ryan Jensen makes a surprise return at center after missing the regular season with a knee injury. Take a look at the inactives for the wild card showdown between Dallas and Tampa Bay.

QB Will Grier

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Will Grier throws a pass in the second half of a preseason NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

WR Jalen Tolbert

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Jalen Tolbert (18) participates in drills during a combined NFL practice at the Los Angeles Rams’ practice facility in Costa Mesa, Calif. Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

DT Neville Gallimore

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Neville Gallimore (96) celebrates during an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021 in Landover. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)

DT Quinton Bohanna

Oct 2, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Quinton Bohanna (98) leaves the field with an injury in the game against the Washington Commanders at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

LB Jabril Cox

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jabril Cox (48) defends during an NFL football practice in Frisco, Thursday, June 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

CB Trayvon Mullen

Jan 8, 2023; Landover, Maryland, USA; Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trayvon Mullen (37) interferes with Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) during the first half at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

CB Nahshon Wright

Aug 26, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys cornerback Nahshon Wright (25) on the field after the game against the Seattle Seahawks at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Starting Offensive Line

I was looking for a way to get McGovern out the staring lineup but didn't think they'd keep Tyler at LG… interesting https://t.co/AscuDVzMmQ — KD Drummond (@KDDrummondNFL) January 16, 2023

Buccaneers OL Nick Leverett

Dec 25, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers guard Nick Leverett (60) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Buccaneers TE Kyle Rudolph

Dec 18, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA;Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Kyle Rudolph (8) works out prior to the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Buccaneers WR Breshad Perriman

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs (7) breaks up a pass in the end zone intended for Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Breshad Perriman (16) in the first half of a NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Remaining Buccaneers inactives

QB Kyle Trask

S Keanu Neal

