Wigan thrash Warrington to go clear at top

Rachel Thompson scored the first try of the game for Wigan [Getty Images]

Betfred Women's Super League

Warrington (0) 4

Try: Simpson

Wigan (18) 40

Tries: Thompson, Rowe, Coleman, Derbyshire, Davies 2, Hayes Goals: Knowles 6

Wigan Warriors thrashed Warrington Wolves 40-4 to extend their winning start and go two points clear at the top of Women's Super League.

The visitors dominated throughout and raced into an 18-0 half-time lead before going on to secure a fourth win of the campaign with ease.

It was a tough afternoon for Warrington at the Halliwell Jones Stadium, their only score coming in the second half as a consolation.

The defeat is their second so far this season, and they remain fifth in the table.

Wigan went ahead inside six minutes when Rachel Thompson went over under the posts after a deep Victoria Molyneux kick forced a goal-line drop out, from which they capitalised.

Izzy Rowe's stunning solo effort extended the lead just three minutes later, before Rowe's breakaway set up Mary Coleman.

Two minutes after the break Wigan scored again when a clever Emma Knowles kick bounced kindly for Ellise Derbyshire, whose pace proved too much for Warrington to handle.

Anna Davies added another try on 46 minutes, finishing off a swift Warriors attack on the left, but Knowles' conversion from the touchline drifted wide for her only miss of the game.

Warrington finally got on the scoresheet when Sammi Simpson finished off a swift passing move, but Charlie Magraw could not convert.

But Wigan regained composure to add a sixth try through Beth Hayes, who burst through a gap to score after brilliant work by Davies in the build up.

Davies added her second score a minute from time, jinking her way past the defence and scoring before Knowles again added the finishing touch with her sixth successful kick.

Warrington: Dennis; Johnston, Barnett, Simpson, Nixon; Bell, Magraw; Latchford, Bound, Burnett, Williams, Baggaley, Downs

Interchanges: Wilson, Condliffe, Johnson, Turner

Wigan: Wilson; Welsford, Hilton, Davies, Derbyshire; Rowe, Knowles; Speakman. Casey, Fisher, Molyneux, Coleman, Thompson

Interchanges: Singleton, Gregory-Haselden, Jones, Hayes