Wife Of Former Kansas City Chiefs Player Shreds Harrison Butker's 'Propaganda' Speech

The wife of former Kansas City Chiefs player Mitchell Schwartz has joined a growing chorus of critics in rebuking Harrison Butker’s ultraconservative college graduation speech.

On Wednesday afternoon, Brooke Schwartz blasted her husband’s longtime teammate’s remarks as “so gross and backwards” in a series of posts on her Instagram stories.

“This is what we’re telling young women graduating college? That the most important thing they can become is a homemaker??? What in the Handmaid’s Tale is this crap,” she wrote.

“I value and respect whatever a woman chooses for her life,” she added. “But it is NEVER, EVER a man’s place to tell women what their roles are.”

Butker, a Kansas City Chiefs kicker, sparked a media firestorm last weekend after delivering a commencement speech at Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas, in which he railed against abortion rights, the Jewish and LGBTQ+ communities and President Joe Biden’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

NEWS: Former #Chiefs OL Mitchell Schwartz's wife is “DISGUSTED” by the comments made by kicker Harrison Butker, & says she's “sad for his daughter.”



She accuses Butker of being “anti-LGBTQ” and spreading “antisemitism” pic.twitter.com/tFCUoNnkJf — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) May 15, 2024

He also suggested that women should be far more eager to become homemakers than pursue careers before awkwardly referencing song lyrics by Taylor Swift, who happens to be the girlfriend of his teammate Travis Kelce.

Jonathan Beane, the NFL’s senior vice president and chief diversity and inclusion officer, on Wednesday issued a statement distancing the league from Butker’s remarks.

“Harrison Butker gave a speech in his personal capacity,” the statement read. “His views are not those of the NFL as an organization. The NFL is steadfast in our commitment to inclusion, which only makes our league stronger.”

Brooke Schwartz, who is currently expecting her first child, criticized Butker’s damning allusions to LGBTQ+ people and Jews in her Instagram stories. Noting that she was “sad for [Butker’s] daughter,” she also pointed out the irony of the player evoking Swift in his “propaganda piece.”

“Is he unaware of her very public views??” she said.

