Wichita State stifled by Oral Roberts, 8-3

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Oral Roberts Golden Eagles used a six-run second inning to get ahead and stay ahead, defeating the Wichita State Shockers on Wednesday, 8-3.

Wichita State starting pitcher Caleb Anderson only lasted 1.1 innings, giving up seven hits and six runs in his start.

The Shockers started to cut into the lead by scoring runs in the bottom of the second and third innings, but the bats were largely cold for most of the night, only mustering four hits through the game.

No Shocker had more than one hit, but the team as a whole struck out only four times as well.

The loss moves Wichita State to 21-17 overall on the season. Up next is a road trip to East Carolina this weekend, where the Shockers will play the Pirates.

First pitch for Friday’s contest is slated for 5 p.m. and will stream only on ESPN+.

