Why is Texas making the move to the SEC?

The Associated Press

Many colleges across the country are telling students a COVID-19 vaccination is required if they want to attend classes on campus during the upcoming academic year. Rolovich declined to explain, citing ''reasons which will remain private.'' But the lack of clarity coupled with Washington State's requirement for students and staff to be vaccinated prior to the start of the school year - with certain exemptions - has set off a firestorm around the Cougars program and will make Rolovich the center of attention during an event that he'll be attending virtually. ''Anybody in a leadership position in the state of Washington, I believe, has an obligation to lead and use their leadership position to save lives,'' Gov. Jay Inslee said last week.