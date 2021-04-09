Here’s why Si Woo Kim, in contention at the Masters, putted with his 3-wood
Much transpired at Augusta National’s 15th hole for Si Woo Kim on Friday afternoon. By that point, Kim, a 25-year-old from South Korea, was tied for fifth and in contention at the Masters.
But that’s also where Kim had to trade out his putter on the greens for his 3-wood. When Kim slammed the flatstick head-first into the ground in anger next to the 15th green, it broke. That meant he could no longer use the putter to finish his round, and out came the 3-wood.
Remarkably, Kim made par at the par-5 15th. He threw his golf ball in the water anyway.
At No. 16, he nearly made a left-to-right breaker for birdie with the metalwood. He walked away with par there instead.
Kim’s choice of replacement “putter” sparked the question: What club is most useful in the event that a player breaks his putter mid-round?
