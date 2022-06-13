Why Seahawks fans should be excited about Boye Mafe

It’s been too long since the Seattle Seahawks had a consistent, dominant pass rusher off the edge, and that’s what they’re hoping they landed with second-round pick Boye Mafe.

The No. 40 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft, Mafe heads to Seattle after backing up his impressive film at Minnesota with a stellar performance at this year’s Senior Bowl. Even among some of the top prospects in the class, Mafe stood out in practice all week while in Mobile, and punctuated it by being one of the best players on the field during the all-star game itself.

In 2021, Mafe’s first year as a full-time starter for the Golden Gophers, he tallied 10 tackles for loss and seven sacks in 12 games. He finished his four-year career at Minnesota with 19.5 tackles for loss and 15 sacks.

Mafe is a stout, well-built defender who can set the edge against the run, but excels when it comes to getting after the quarterback, thanks to his ideal combination of athleticism, explosiveness, and pass-rushing technique.

On a defense desperate for an impact player at such a premium position, Mafe should quickly earn a full-time starting job as a rookie, and could finally give the Seahawks an edge rusher who will strike fear into the hearts of opposing offenses.

List