Why is Rutgers football getting an official visit from Ian Williams?

Ian Williams is set for an official visit to Rutgers football in mid-June with the Georgia athlete citing a strong connection

The defensive back, a class of 2025 recruit from Cass High School (Marietta, Georgia), counted Rutgers as his first Power Five offer in late March. He was offered by Pitt two weeks after

Williams will be on the Rutgers campus this week (April 20). He is currently an unranked prospect but that is likely to change in the coming weeks.

A dual-sport athlete, Williams also runs track. During the outdoor season, he has posted a time of 11.06 in the 100 meters.

The reason for the official visit, Williams said, is based in part on the relationship he has formed with safeties coach Drew Lascari.

“One of the reasons they’re getting an OV (official visit) is because of this relationship with me and coach Drew,” Williams told Rutgers Wire. “(We) Had a FaceTime with me and my mom and I can hear what he told me about family is true and no b.s.” “He talked to us about how important it is to him to meet my mom because he wants my mom to know who’s calling her son, recruiting her son.”

Williams has locked in his next official visit for Pittsburgh the weekend of June 20.

As for the programs recruiting him the hardest, Williams said three are currently standing out in that regard.

“I’ll say Pittsburgh, Rutgers and USF,” Williams said.

