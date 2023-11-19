Why Rondale Moore, Jayden Reed could deliver as last-minute fantasy pickups
Fantasy Football Live’s Andy Behrens and Matt Harmon looks at the last minute transaction trends in fantasy ahead of Week 11
Fantasy Football Live’s Andy Behrens and Matt Harmon looks at the last minute transaction trends in fantasy ahead of Week 11
While Eagles-Chiefs is the must watch game of the week, maybe the season, there are other intriguing games Week 11 has to offer. Charles McDonald joins Matt Harmon on this week's fantasy viewer's guide to help identify which games to binge, stream and skip this weekend.
It's another edition of 'Stat Nerd Thursday' on the pod as Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don provide one stat you need to know for every time in the NFL heading into Week 11. But first to start the show in cold open, Harmon reacts to news that Deshaun Watson being out for the rest of the season. The two also breakdown all the fantasy angles of the TNF matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals.
Which fantasy studs should we temper expectations for in Week 11? Kate Magdziuk's breaks the tough news.
Jorge Martin does a deep dive into several NFL backfields to decipher which players to start on fantasy rosters.
It's another Tuesday edition of the 'People's Panic Meter' as Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens go through your submissions to determine which guys we should be panicking about the rest of the fantasy season. Behrens also provides his top waiver wire pickups for Week 10.
Renee Miller delves into how much we should see young players stand out before inserting them into fantasy football lineups.
Week 10 had a record number of games finish at the buzzer with a game winning kicks. It also included some shocking upsets and major comebacks. Simply put, it was the best NFL Sunday of the season to date. Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski go game by game and provide their instant fantasy reactions and implications from all of the Week 10 action on Sunday.
Jorge Martin runs through several backfields that have question marks for fantasy entering Week 10.
It's another edition of 'Stat Nerd Thursday' on the pod as Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don provide one stat you need to know for every time in the NFL heading into Week 10. The two also breakdown all the fantasy angles of the TNF matchup between the Carolina Panthers and Chicago Bears. Yes, we know it's a dreadful game but you'll watch it and find love for it anyways.
We have entered the midseason point of the fantasy football season and for some of you it is definitely time to panic. It's yet another Tuesday edition of the 'People's Panic Meter' on the pod with Andy Behrens and Matt Harmon.
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski continues his Shuffle Up series, this time focusing on WR values for the remainder of the season.
Renee Miller presents a look at players who have outperformed their fantasy draft slots halfway through the NFL season.
Now that we've reached the unofficial midpoint of the fantasy football season, Scott Pianowski revisits his team power rankings.
It's another edition of 'Stat Nerd Thursday' on the pod as Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don provide one stat you need to know for every time in the NFL heading into Week 8. The two also breakdown all the fantasy angles of the TNF matchup between the Bills and Buccaneers.
Big upsets and big rookie performances defined a wild Sunday in the NFL. Matt Harmon and Scott Piankowski go game by game and provide their instant fantasy reactions and implications from all of the Week 7 action on Sunday.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Sunday Night Football.
Dino Babers led Syracuse to a 10-win season back in 2018 but that was one of only two winning seasons the Orange had with Babers leading the program.
The Steelers will avoid Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson in Week 11.
The top CFP contenders all took care of business on Saturday despite a few close calls.
There's plenty at stake in the final week of the season.