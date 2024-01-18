Advertisement

Why was the Patriots' succession plan for Jerod Mayo so stunning? | Inside Coverage

Following the team's introduction of its new head coach, Yahoo Sports’ Jason Fitz, Jori Epstein & Charles Robinson discuss how the Patriots' choosing of the former linebacker was kept under tight wraps and caught many across the league off guard. Hear the full “Inside Coverage” conversation on the “Zero Blitz“ podcast, and subscribe on Apple podcast, Spotify, or wherever you listen.