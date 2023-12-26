Advertisement

Why Patrick Mahomes is a concern in your fantasy championship | Yahoo Fantasy Football Show

Andy Behrens · Matt Harmon
3

Yahoo Sports fantasy analysts Andy Behrens and Matt Harmon discuss the cheese, quarterbacks, recent struggles, and why the Kansas City receiving core makes the former MVP a concerning play in week 17. Hear the full conversation on the “Yahoo Fantasy Football Show” podcast - and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen.