Why patience is key after Aberdeen land 'bargain' with Thelin

[Getty Images]

Aberdeen fans will require "patience" to allow Jimmy Thelin to find success at the club, says The Gothenburg Post's Elfsborg reporter Joel Besseling.

Although the 46-year-old may need time to build at Pittodrie, Besseling believes the club have got themselves a "bargain" with the Swede's appointment.

"There has been six years since he came to Elfsborg and they really struggled the first couple of years," he told BBC Scotland.

"He is a different manager now than he was then, but if you compare it, I think they [Aberdeen fans] should have patience.

"He is not the kind of guy that you bring in in March to save you from relegation. He is not that kind of manager, totally the opposite.

"I think if you have patience he is going to build something that they can cheer about in a year or two, but if they don’t have patience, if the club don’t have patience, I think he is going to be gone - not quickly - but I think he is going to need some time to build this.

"But if they have that, they should be really excited because he was a candidate for the Swedish national team this winter.

"I think that is a bargain for a club like Aberdeen to get that kind of manager."