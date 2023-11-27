Why the Panthers were right to fire Frank Reich

Yahoo Sports' Jason Fitz makes the case for why Carolina made the correct move in cutting ties with their first-year head coach after a 1-10 start.

Video Transcript

JASON FITZ: Carolina Panthers have parted ways with head coach Frank Reich. Now, some might immediately say this is over reactionary by the Panthers owner David Tepper. You might say that this is him being too emotional based on the result. But I would argue that in today's NFL, it's more important than ever that you admit your mistakes quickly and move on.

It costs a ton of money to do it, but look at the Jacksonville Jaguars as a recent example of why this is important. Urban Meyer and the Jags looked like they were going to ruin Trevor Lawrence and the organization was headed downhill. They make the quick painful decision to move on from their coach. That cost them a ton of money, and they bring in somebody that's better able to maximize the talent in the room.

Now, we look at the Jags at first place in their division and contending for the top seed in the AFC and we say of course, Trevor Lawrence looks great, of course. If you're Tepper, you got to look around and say, hey, we traded up to get this guy at quarterback. Bryce Young is supposed to be our future.

And if you believe that you have your quarterback, you have a responsibility to that quarterback to make sure you put the right people in the room to maximize his potential every single day. It's become alarmingly apparent that Frank Reich is not the person to do that. And I actually commend the Panthers for moving on quickly so that they can do the most important thing for the organization for the next five to 10 years, and that is find somebody to develop their young quarterback. So they don't also miss on the top pick in the draft.