Why Packers could be better than/worse than expected in 2023

The Green Bay Packers are coming off a season in which they missed the postseason for the first time since 2018 and will now transition away the Aaron Rodgers era and into the Jordan Love era. Matt LaFleur’s team is one of the youngest in the NFL. Brian Gutekunst has said he needed to give opportunities to young players on his roster — including at quarterback — to provide room for his team to grow and improve from the disappointment of 2022.

So, how could the Packers be better than expected or worse than expected in 2023?

Our staff at Packers Wire break it down:

Brandon Carwile

Better than expected…

Taking advantage of a weak schedule could cause the Packers to be better than people think. Only six of their 17 2023 opponents made the postseason last year and the first one isn’t until Week 8. This could allow Jordan Love and Green Bay’s offense to build confidence and gain momentum before the schedule difficulty increases. Hopefully, by the time they start to play tougher opponents, Love has settled in, and both the offense and defense know their identities.

Worse than expected…

Conversely, I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t still worried about Love being surrounded by so much inexperience. Sure, he has a stable offensive line and two sturdy running backs behind him, but there is still so much unknown about these young pass-catchers. When Aaron Rodgers took over in 2008, he could lean on veterans Donald Driver and Greg Jennings. Love’s top two options and longest-tenured receivers are Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs, who are only entering their second seasons. While there is a lot of potential between the receivers and tight ends, the growing pains could turn this into a long season.

Paul Bretl

Better than expected…

The trenches. Football may have changed a lot over the years but one thing that has remained the same is that many games are decided in the trenches, and the Packers are equipped to be very good in that area on both sides of the ball. The defensive front was able to generate steady push in the run game this summer and did well not letting the ball carriers get outside, while the edge rusher depth has improved greatly, and so has the pass rush. The offensive line, meanwhile, has the chance to be one of the best in football. Even with some question marks at the beginning of training camp at few starting spots, the entire offensive line unit played very well in the preseason, allowing just 12 total pressures in three games while the running backs averaged 4.6 yards per rush.

Worse than expected…

On the flip side, things could go south because of too much inexperience on offense. Not only is Jordan Love a first time starting quarterback, but there is a lot of youth around him. Romeo Doubs and his 529 career snaps are the most on the team right now. At tight end, a position that is known for coming with a very difficult transition from college to the NFL, are three rookies. The good news is that there is experience on the offensive line and at running back, but inevitably, there are going to be some ups and downs at some of the skill positions—that’s just what happens with young players. Inexperience can often not only compound mistakes but those miscues can become repeatable as well.

Zach Kruse

Better than expected…

…if Jordan Love is good. Right away. And I don’t think this is necessarily wishful thinking. Love knows the offense inside and out, and he looked poised and confident as a passer during training camp and the preseason. Now in Year 4, Love understands how to go through progressions and where to go with the football in most situations. He’ll need to prove it against more complicated coverages and pressures once the regular season starts, but there was a lot to like about the way Love commanded the position this preseason. If Love is good right away in 2023, the Packers would immediately become a top contender in the NFC North, given the schedule and the quality of the division overall.

Worse than expected…

…if Love and the young offense go through all the expected ups and downs and growing pains, and the defense — with all the investments made on that side of the football — doesn’t carry the team through the hard times. The passing game in particular is so inexperienced, and it’s hard to win games in the NFL without consistency throwing the ball. Time and time again, the Packers have talked about Love having to “learn how to win,” and it’s easy to point to Aaron Rodgers’ Packers going 6-10 in his first season and 10-14 in his first 24 starts. Generally speaking, I think the Packers are too talented overall to finish with only three or four wins, assuming key players stay healthy. But winning somewhere between 6-8 games — meaning another losing record — is a very realistic possibility in the first year of the Love era.

