Why Luton should concentrate on winning three from five

[BBC]

There was lots to be pleased about in Luton Town's performance against Bournemouth.

The three points was a necessity and it was achieved. Then there was the spirit shown to come from behind and prove once again that the Hatters will give everything to stay up.

Then there was the performances of the players. The defensive three - Reece Burke, Issa Kabore and Teden Mengi - just about coped with the Cherries' dynamic frontline. It was a great call from Rob Edwards to switch Burke to be the central figure and he handled Dominic Solanke well.

In midfield, Jordan Clark grabbed the headlines but Ross Barkley oozed class once again. And up front, Carlton Morris demonstrated, as he has all season, that he is a Premier League striker.

Luton's season now rests on five winnable games. No-one will say it at Kenilworth Road, but forget about Manchester City at Etihad Stadium on Saturday and concentrate on the last five - of which Luton will probably need to win three.

You would not put it past them and it would be a huge achievement.

The points deductions saga has been something I have been predicting for months and the integrity of the Premier League has been brought into question.

This is why there could be no argument if Luton gave a rest to Morris, Barkley and Mengi, for instance, at the Etihad this weekend in readiness for the final five, one of which is relegation rivals Everton...

They probably will not do it, but Luton should worry about themselves rather than an arguably devalued league.

Listen to match commentary of Man City v Luton on BBC Three Counties Radio and on BBC Sounds at 15:00 BST on Saturday