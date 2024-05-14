Why Lions big-money commitment to Jared Goff is 'surprising'

Yahoo Sports NFL writer Charles McDonald is joined by Jaguars beat reporter John Shipley to break down Jared Goff's 4-year, $212 million extension with the Detroit Lions. Hear the full conversation on “The Exempt List with Charles McDonald” - part of the “Zero Blitz” podcast - and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen.

Comes up with the 53 annual, 100 and 70 million guaranteed.

So like, you know, you're, you're committed for like three years on the golf.

He's got to be like one of the luckiest like quarterbacks of like the last like good while, right, like landing with obviously with Chet Fisher as a rookie was like just kidding.

That was he paid his dues year one going to mcveigh to like this like supporting cast like that.

What I think separates like the L on so many other offense.

There's just that offensive line, you know, they, they have enough at the school position.

Saint Brown is obviously the best slot receiver in the NFL S LA report does is obviously also Jamir Gibbs obviously fun.

So like they have a lot around him and it, it just goes to show you how much like situation really matters because I like, I, I tweeted yesterday, you know, like in comparison to goff getting his money, I was like, dang, you know, Trevor Lawrence probably gonna get paid for training camp.

His contract's gonna look probably at least similar if not a little more and there were a decent amount of replies.

Like, what, like, what does Trevor Lawrence accomplish compared to Jared Goff in Detroit and like, Jared Goff?

Yeah, he's put up numbers because that supported gas.

You know, like, it's legit, like very good numbers, but Jared Goff is never gonna be like one of the guys.

Right.

Well, yeah.

Yeah.

And I think this is what the, the contract blew me away was like, you know, you're not that far off from like Lamar Jackson money.

I was, I was surprised that the contract came out that high.

You're gonna have to get to a point now that you, you've paid, uh Penne, you've paid I on Rose and Brown, like this is the part where it gets a little difficult and where, you know, Jared kind of has to rise above things that he's been in the past, the money demands that he's gonna have to be like a real deal, uh, playmaker out there, like on the level of a Lamar Jackson or Josh Allen or, or something like that, like that's, that's the market range now.

Just don't view Jared Goff in the same, same breath.

And I think that that's fair.

No, I think it's totally fair and I can honestly say like, everybody who's ever like posted about football has like, thought at least once about how cool it maybe would be to be a go it shows like how terrible it must be like, like, like his legacy, right.

Now is going to be paying Jared Goff.

But like, realistically there's nothing dude could do about it.

Right.

What else are you gonna do if the lions let Jared Goff walk?

You know, as much reservations as I have about giving him this contract, that's a huge loss to their football team.

If Jared Goff walks away and it's something that you have to replace immediately or blow up the entire ship.

So you, you don't really have a choice but to give him that money and to kind of keep this moving.

Uh It's like, you know, we look at more contract situations, uh with Dak Prescott's coming up, Trevor Lawrence coming up with Trevor, at least we know he's gonna be a jaguar with D, you know, you're, you're just kind of floating in obscurity and, and I would just ask Jerry, you know, after he's looking at this line situation and be like, ok, what's plan B?

Trey Lance?

You're gonna, you're gonna trade CD and Michael Parsons because you don't have a quarterback anymore.

Like I don't, I don't understand what his plan is there.

Um And it's easier, it's easier just to have a quarterback always, even if it's not, you know, one of those three or four elite guys, it's just always better to have someone out there that you can trust