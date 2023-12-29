Why Kyle Hamilton is the “queen on the chessboard" for the Ravens defense | Zero Blitz

Yahoo Sports’ Jason Fitz is joined by ESPN’s Mina Kimes to explain how the Baltimore safety is one of the best defensive players in the NFL and why the Ravens must keep him healthy heading into the playoffs. Hear the full conversation on the “Zero Blitz” podcast and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen.

Video Transcript

[MUSIC PLAYING]

JASON FITZ: You mentioned Baltimore. Everything looks like it's going great for them. What's their New Year's resolution?

MINA KIMES: Ooh, that's a tricky one. Make sure Kyle Hamilton is healthy?

JASON FITZ: [LAUGHS]

MINA KIMES: I really-- I mean, it's interesting because he-- so he tweaked his knee somehow in that game, Kyle Hamilton, who's their star safety/slot. I don't know if he's playing this week. But that's one player on that defense that they really need to preserve his health for the playoffs. So it looks like they'll get a bye. So that'll help too. But he is really the queen on the chessboard in that defense, which is amazing because they have a guy named Queen. But he's the one who is deployed in so many ways and covers so many different types of players, blitzes, stuffs a run, plays with a physicality and speed that's remarkable.

And that defense, that is a lot of really good players. I mean, the linebackers are unreal. But over the-- especially in the second half of the season, to me, he has really emerged as one of the best defensive players in the NFL. And when you think about, again, about, like, you saw his importance against the Niners, when you think about them playing teams like the Chiefs, the Dolphins in the playoffs, the Bills, he needs to be healthy for them.