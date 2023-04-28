Why the Jets picked EDGE Will McDonald IV in the 2023 NFL Draft

May 27, 2021; Florham Park, NJ, USA; New York Jets general manager Joe Douglas (left) chats with head coach Robert Saleh during an OTA at Jets Atlantic Health Training Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports / © John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Moments after the Jets selected edge rusher Will McDonald with the 15th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, general manager Joe Douglas and head coach Robert Saleh spoke with reporters to explain why they were so high on the 23-year-old out of Iowa State.

“Excited to add Will to the team. We feel like he’s one of the most dynamic, if not the most dynamic pass rusher in this draft,” Douglas said. “Great combination of skill and production. (His) athleticism I think was on full display at the Senior Bowl and all throughout his career so we’re fired up to add him to a strong unit and keep adding to the line of scrimmage.”

McDonald will join the likes of Carl Lawson and Quinnen Williams as part of a pass rushing unit that had 45 sacks last season – good for seventh in the league.

The 6-foot-4, 236-pounder had five sacks during his senior year with the Cyclones and 34 sacks overall to go along with 125 total tackles (40.5 tackles for loss), 10 forced fumbles, seven passes defended and one fumble recovery over the course of his collegiate career.

“He’s just got a unique ability to catch the corner and he’s got elite length to get the ball out, so he’s gonna be special,” Saleh said.

He added: “Again, just to add an elite pass rusher, because at the end of the day getting the quarterback on the ground is a premium and when you’re sitting there at pick 15 and you feel like you’ve got your best pass rusher staring at you in the face, I just feel like it’s an easy decision.”



After the Pittsburgh Steelers traded up to the 14th pick and selected offensive tackle Broderick Jones, a player speculated to land in New York with the team’s need at the position, Douglas said he and the rest of the front office “followed the board, let the board come to us and we’re very excited to add Will to the team.”

Asked whether there was any thought about trading the pick considering the Jets used almost the entire 10 minutes to make a selection, Douglas said there were some conversations but that ultimately the front office “felt really good about where we were and the player that was staring right at our face.”

He continued about McDonald: “Again a guy with 30-plus career sacks, unbelievable length, bend, get-off and we think he’s a great fit and plays our style on defense.”

McDonald is now the second Cyclone that the Jets picked high in the draft after taking running back Breece Hall in the second round of last year’s draft. Douglas said Hall was one of the first people to text him about the selection and that he’s excited to play with his friend and former teammate.

“That’s a great program and getting a guy like Breece, you feel pretty good about what you’re getting when an Iowa State player comes in here…” Douglas said. “Yeah, it’s a great program and you know you’re getting tough, competitive, smart guys that love the game of football.”