Why Jeff Lebby's 2024 signing day class can change perception of Mississippi State football

STARKVILLE — For a first-year coach, Jeff Lebby has a difficult task at hand.

He’s inherited a job with Mississippi State football that isn’t only about turning around a team fresh off a 5-7 season. Lebby needs to change perception, whether it’s a fair one or not, in a time where the sport is changing and MSU’s rival appears to be building for a College Football Playoff run.

Lebby isn’t here just to win games. He was hired by first-year athletics director Zac Selmon to provide a product intriguing to a national audience. He’s tasked with taking the blue-collar, defensive-minded approach that brought Mississippi State tastes of glory and turn it into a flashy product – one that, in his own simple words, scores lots of points.

Lebby and his staff took a step toward achieving that goal in less than a month since his hiring. Mississippi State secured a top-35 signing class on Wednesday and did so by assembling a core of receivers with a high-profile quarterback to ensure Lebby’s catchphrase of, “Showtime,” is more than a hashtag.

“We’re excited about where we’re at,” Lebby said Wednesday. “We’re excited about where we’re going.”

Lebby’s reputation as an offensive play-caller has largely been built on his ability to develop quarterbacks. Whether it be Matt Corral during his stint at Ole Miss or Dillon Gabriel at Oklahoma, Lebby has molded some of the top players at the position across the last half-decade.

He addressed the immediacy of a need at quarterback for MSU by adding Baylor transfer Blake Shapen out of the portal.

“When I watch him, I think, ‘Man, that’s our kind of guy,’ ” Lebby said.

He also strengthened the future of the position.

Three-star quarterback Josh Flowers, who signed Wednesday with Arkansas State, decommitted from Mississippi State on Dec. 5. Five days later, the Bulldogs flipped former Oregon commitment and four-star Michael Van Buren. The No. 14 quarterback in the 2024 class signed with Mississippi State.

“Obviously, (MSU) needed a difference-maker in the ’24 class and got it,” Lebby said. “… Expect big things from him – a guy that, at some point, has got a chance to be the face of our program.”

Mississippi State has aimed to solidify itself as, “D-Line U” with players such as Montez Sweat, Jeffery Simmons and Chris Jones producing at a high level in the NFL. Meanwhile, it’s been Ole Miss that has built a reputation for developing wide receivers such as DK Metcalf or A.J. Brown.

However, Lebby made a splash at the position. JJ Harrell, a four-star in-state product, was the biggest name. He committed to Mississippi State in June and has been a leader in building the class, according to Lebby.

Along the high school front, the Bulldogs added another four-star in Mario Craver and flipped three-star Sanfrisco Magee from the Rebels earlier this month. In the portal, MSU got UTEP transfer Kelly Akharaiyi who averaged 21.52 yards per catch this season.

The class could also add another weapon as Braylon Burnside – a four-star receiver from Starkville – will announce his decision on Jan. 3.

“We need dynamic playmakers,” Lebby said. “We’ve got to be able to win one-on-one in this league. Really proud of where we’re at today with that group. Couple of exciting pieces got a chance to get added. Excited about that. I love where we’re at there.”

Signing a respectable class doesn’t guarantee Lebby will win many games in his first season. Since 1992, only Joe Moorhead won six or more games in his first season, and his tenure lasted two years. Dan Mullen, who had Mississippi State No. 1 in the first ever CFP poll, went 5-7 in his first season (2009).

Lebby was hired to revamp the offense and create an enticing product. If that’s achieved, the perception can change to a point where holes, particularly on defense, can be filled with high-profile portal additions.

“With today’s day and age of college football, you’ve got a chance to flip a roster in a hurry, address needs and go get guys that have played and are serious about being good,” Lebby said.

Stefan Krajisnik is the Mississippi State beat writer for the Clarion Ledger. Contact him at skrajisnik@gannett.com or follow him on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter, @skrajisnik3.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Why Jeff Lebby's signing class can change Mississippi State football