Why the Iowa Hawkeyes can find offensive success in 11 personnel

It’s no secret that the Iowa Hawkeyes’ offense was stuck in mud at times last year. There was a struggle to consistently move the ball and the Hawkeyes trudged along oftentimes to the dismay of many fans.

There has been talk of changes in 2022 and how to get the offense back on track. The experience along the offensive line coming back could be a key factor, the playmakers on the outside can help the passing game, and the new running backs look like they can provide four yards a pop when needed with their downhill running style.

But what else can make the Hawkeyes’ offense go? It isn’t just the guys out on the field, but it is the scheme and making life easier on themselves before the ball is ever even snapped. Relying on a specific personnel grouping for the Hawkeyes could be a key to unlock more offensive success.

Utilizing “11” personnel could create a much different look for the Hawkeyes than fans and opponents are used to seeing and give Iowa some advantages in both the rushing and passing game.

Let’s dive into what this personnel grouping is, the athletes this grouping would allow to share the field together, how it would create advantages pre-snap, what different looks Iowa could do with it, and some examples of teams that have had extraordinary success using it.

Explaining 11 personnel

Before we get into the analysis, I thought that a quick learning segment or quick refresher could be valuable. The personnel groupings in football work off of a system that has to add up to five between the running backs, tight ends, and wide receivers. The number you hear when talking personnel groupings is telling you the number of running backs followed by the number of tight ends.

So, 11 personnel tells us there is one running back and one tight end. To get to the five, the leftover number is the receivers. This means 11 personnel is one running back, one tight end, and three receivers. To get the hang of it, I have added a couple examples below.

10 personnel: one running back, zero tight ends, four wide receivers

21 personnel: two running backs, one tight end, two wide receivers

13 personnel: one running back, three tight ends, one wide receiver

You may hear '11 personnel' or '12 personnel' — but you may not know what that means. I was just talking to someone and they asked what these meant. This is the first image that popped up when I Googled it to help explain. Figured I'd share for others who wonder the same. pic.twitter.com/vwTsXU7lyq — JWack (@JaredWackerly) May 13, 2020

Who consists of Iowa's 11 personnel package

Utilizing 11 personnel could be the way for Iowa to get their five best skill position playmakers on the field at the same time. This package gives Iowa extreme flexibility to attack defenses in many ways. Let’s look at who I would build this package from.

RB: Gavin Williams and Leshon Williams rotationally

TE: Sam Laporta

WR: Nico Ragaini, Arland Bruce IV, Keagan Johnson

Since we only need one running back, this could be a mix of Leshon Williams and Gavin Williams depending on who has the hot hand or fresher legs. I would mix them both in as it adds another wrinkle and an extra layer for the defense to think about.

With the package needing a tight end, the obvious answer is Sam LaPorta. He is the top tight end in the Big Ten and his versatility, which I will get into later in the article, creates matchup nightmares for defenses.

Using three receivers in this package creates the opportunity to get Nico Ragaini, Arland Bruce IV, and Keagan Johnson on the field together. This gives you a steady, experienced receiver in Ragaini, your Swiss Army Knife in Bruce IV, and your big-shot playmaker in speedster Johnson.

Run game advantage from 11 personnel

In 11 personnel, defenses have to react to three receivers in the formation and a tight end that could all be sent out on routes. In response to this, defenses often go into their “dime” or “nickel” packages as the answer.

Nickel defense is when a defense puts in a fifth defensive back leaving them with just six defenders in the box. Dime is adding a sixth defensive back and leaving a defense with just five combined defenders in the box.

This answer creates a numbers advantage in the box. The “box” is referred to the number of players on the defensive line and where a traditional linebacker would be lined up.

With five offensive linemen and a tight end, Iowa is able to block a nickel defense with six blockers accounting for six defenders. If it is a dime defense, Iowa has one extra blocker than defender. This creates running lanes and the ability to gash a defense. The clip below shows 11 personnel against a nickel defense where there are lanes in the run game, something the Hawkeyes should welcome every time that they can.

Kellen Moore's got this thing figured out. 11 personnel = 6-man box. Easy 11-yard pickup for Ezekiel Elliott here. pic.twitter.com/9MqGhjRvsV — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) September 24, 2019

Capitalize on LaPorta's versatility

Having a tight end as talented as Sam LaPorta makes 11 personnel very unique. Not only is he a tight end that can be in-line with his hand in the dirt, but his pass-catching and ability to run gives the versatility to split him out into the slot and stretch a defense out even thinner with what effectively can morph into a four wide receiver look.

Putting LaPorta in the slot forces the defense to thin out the box even more and could create gaping running lanes for the running backs. What it also causes is the defense to decide if they want to guard LaPorta with a linebacker who may not be able to run with him or a defensive back who is smaller and can be out-muscled. The screen grab below is of the Los Angeles Rams becoming even more unique with their 11 personnel.

By putting all five skill players into a five wide receiver alignment, you force the defense’s hand to show their coverage. At this point, you can do one of two things. You can motion the running back into the backfield and know what you are facing, or you can audible into a pass concept to get your best guy open. The options are endless with this package.

Sean McVay loves screwing up a defense by messing around with personnel. Here’s the classic 11 personnel (1 RB, 1 TE) in a 5 WR alignment. pic.twitter.com/jkiglIQBMJ — 𝕋𝕠𝕞 (@TL_LARams) September 16, 2020

11 personnel's proven success

The 11 personnel package also has proven success in its ability to work against defenses at all levels. In the NFL, the two teams that ran 11 personnel the most also met in the Super Bowl. That is all I need to hear. The ability to get your best skill players on the field together paired with the advantages it provides in the running game and the versatility offered are huge dividends.

NFL leaders in '11' personnel (3 WR, 1 RB, 1 TE) this season: 1. Rams – 85%

2. Bengals – 78% — Mike Clay (@MikeClayNFL) January 31, 2022

Now, I am not saying Iowa should forego a true ground game and transform into nearly solely 11 personnel as the Rams and Bengals have done, but upping the utilization could be a key to creating an offensive rhythm and hurting a defense.

Iowa will always have their traditional two tight end set (12) and will run downhill against Big Ten foes in late-season matchups. I want that. It still works. But, should Iowa work in 11 personnel more this season, there is an opportunity to hurt defenses in a new way that the Hawkeyes may be wise to take advantage of.

