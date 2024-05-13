Why Indiana Fever have 13 players on their roster and not WNBA-allowed 12

- Nuggets vs Timberwolves Game HighlightsNikola Jokic (24 points, 14 rebounds, 9 assists, 3 steals, 3 blocks), Jamal Murray (24 points, 5 assists, 3 steals), and Michael Porter Jr. (21 points, 4 3pt. FG) combine for 69 points to lead the Nuggets over the Timberwolves in Game 3, 117-90. Anthony Edwards tallied 19 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists for the Timberwolves in the losing effort.1:11Now PlayingPaused
- Despite ‘feeling great', Zack Wheeler frustrated with his command on SundayThe Phillies' ace was asked about if he and Garrett Stubbs were on the same page against the Marlins.<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportsphiladelphia.com/mlb/philadelphia-phillies/despite-feeling-great-zack-wheeler-frustrated-with-his-command-on-sunday/584265/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">Despite ‘feeling great', Zack Wheeler frustrated with his command on Sunday</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportsphiladelphia.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Philadelphia</a></em></p>1:09Now PlayingPaused
- UCLA's Compensation to Cal for leaving Pac-12: Effects on both programs and beyond | College Football Enquirer<p>Yahoo Sports national columnist Dan Wetzel is joined by senior college football reporter Ross Dellenger and Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde to dive into the consequences of UCLA compensating Cal for its transition from the Pac-12 to the Big Ten and its broader implications. Hear the full conversation on the “College Football Enquirer” podcast - and subscribe on <a data-i13n="cpos:1;pos:1" href="https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/college-football-enquirer/id1423417914">Apple Podcasts</a>, <a data-i13n="cpos:2;pos:1" href="https://open.spotify.com/show/0x30kB7Vc7T7WAK7ExXzRi">Spotify</a> or wherever you listen.</p>3:07Now PlayingPaused
- Castellanos' opposite field home run gives Phillies an early lead in MiamiNick Castellanos hit his third home run of the season to give the Phillies an early lead against the Marlins on Friday night.<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportsphiladelphia.com/mlb/philadelphia-phillies/phillies-videos/castellanos-opposite-field-home-run-gives-phillies-an-early-lead-in-miami/584084/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">Castellanos' opposite field home run gives Phillies an early lead in Miami</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportsphiladelphia.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Philadelphia</a></em></p>0:18Now PlayingPaused
Why Indiana Fever have 13 players on their roster and not WNBA-allowed 12
Why Indiana Fever have 13 players on their roster and not WNBA-allowed 12