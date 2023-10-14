Why Goedert was fined after the longest catch of his career

Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert had a career-long 49-yard catch last Sunday against the Rams.

It’s a play that is also taking some cash out of his pocket.

The NFL fined Goedert $11,473 for unnecessary roughness on that 49-yard play that happened at the 9:50 mark of the third quarter in the Eagles’ 23-14 win over the Rams and SoFi Stadium.

The fine is presumably for the aggressive stiff-arm Goedert delivered at the tail end of the run after the catch.

Goedert, 28, finally had a breakout game against the Rams in Week 5. He caught 8 passes for 117 yards and a touchdown. That 49-yarder in the third quarter is the longest of his career, surpassing his previous long of 45 from the 2021 season.

This season, Goedert has 21 catches for 205 yards and a touchdown. He had been quiet in the passing game until Week 5. But as Nick Sirianni always points out, Goedert is still affecting the game in a positive way when he’s not catching the ball; Goedert is an excellent blocking tight end.

In addition to the Goedert fine, the NFL also fined safety Reed Blankenship $4,843 for unnecessary roughness for his horse collar tackle in the third quarter. That one was flagged on the field.

