Why the Giants picked Deonte Banks in the 2023 NFL Draft

New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen speaks to the press at the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. / Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Giants may not have addressed a glaring need at wide receiver, but they found what they feel is a perfect fit for their defense at this year’s NFL Draft.

Following their selection of Maryland cornerback Deonte Banks, general manager Joe Schoen and coach Brian Daboll addressed the media to discuss the thought process behind the pick and what Banks brings to the team.

"Well, you guys know Wink’s defense and what he likes,” Schoen said, referring to defensive coordinator Wink Martindale. “Deonte fits that mold to a T. [Wink] was ecstatic…. He's been a four-year starter. He was hurt a year ago, but he has played a lot of ball there at Maryland and schematically, he's a good fit.”

The Giants entered the first round of the draft as the No. 25 overall pick, but would trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars to move up one spot. It was one of many trades on Thursday night, but the move was done to ensure the Giants got their guy.

"The way the board fell, we were getting depleted so it was the right thing to do for us,” Schoen explained. “We do a lot of research on team needs and what people need behind us, including the team we traded with. That was a scenario we put together earlier in the day.

"Didn’t want to get greedy. If there is a player we like and we covet, let’s just take him and move on to Day 2 of the draft."

No wide receiver was selected until the No. 20 selection, but then four came off the board in consecutive picks. With the best of the wideouts unavailable, the organization felt it was beneficial to strengthen its defense.

"I think you can never have enough good corners,” Daboll said. “This is a passing league, we have a tough division, and Dae, he’s a tall, lengthy press man-to-man corner who we had graded high. I’m happy we have him."

As a senior, Banks totaled 38 tackles (25 solo), eight pass breakups, one interception and a half-sack. And although he started all four years at Maryland, Daboll says the young corner will have to earn a starting role on his team.

“We got a lot of work to do, so you know, with us, everybody has got to earn their role,” Daboll said. “Come in, throw him in the mix. Again we think he's a good player obviously, we drafted him in the first round, but everybody here has to earn their role and come in there and compete."