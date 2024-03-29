Why did Dalton Knecht transfer to Tennessee? Vols star began career at Northeastern Junior College

From an unranked prospect out of high school to being named the Player of the Year in the SEC, Dalton Knecht might be one of the best stories in all of college basketball and the NCAA Tournament during the 2023-24 season.

Knecht is leading 2 seed Tennessee (26-8) to the Sweet 16 with a matchup with 3 seed Creighton (25-9) on Friday. There, he and the Vols will attempt to break the recent "Sweet 16 curse" around the Vols, as they have gone 1-8 in the round all time.

Rick Barnes and Tennessee might not have had that opportunity in the first place had it not been for Knecht's clutch playvs. 7 seed Texas in the second round of March Madness: He finished with a game-high 18 points, nine rebounds and an assist, helping stave off the upset-minded Longhorns with four made free throws in the final 8.8 seconds of the game.

That continued a run of brilliance for Knecht that has shown itself all season: He has had 10 25-point performances, six 30-point games, four 35-point games and even scored his career-high of 40 points in a loss to Kentucky.

As good as Knecht has been all season for the Vols, he did not begin his career at Tennessee. He transferred to play for Barnes from Northern Colorado and, prior to that, Northeastern Junior College. As the Vols look to reach the Elite Eight for the first time since the 2010 season, here's a look back at why Knecht transferred to Tennesee for his final year of eligibility:

Why did Dalton Knecht transfer from Northern Colorado to Tennessee?

Knecht did not have many options coming out of high school regarding college choices. But he was a commodity when he entered the transfer portal following two strong seasons with Northern Colorado, particularly coming off a 2022-23 season where he averaged 20.2 points and 7.2 rebounds and shot 38.1% from 3-point range.

As the Knoxville News Sentinel reported in November 2023, Knecht's transfer to Tennessee was partly the result of a fortunate mishap. Knecht and his parents visited Tennessee in mid-April and, following their visit, found they couldn't leave: literally. Their flight had been overbooked, causing them to miss it. They had to stay an extra, unplanned day in Knoxville.

Barnes picked the family up after their missed flight and personally hosted them for the day, guiding them around the city of Knoxville, giving a campus tour and taking them to dinner. Five days later, Knecht gave Barnes and Tennessee his commitment.

There was more to the decision than just the visit, however. Part of the reason the 6-foot-6 prospect picked Tennessee over other interested teams such as North Carolina, Kentucky, Kansas, Indiana and Oregon (among others) is the goal of reaching the NBA.

"The SEC is probably the best basketball league there is and the closest to the NBA,” Knecht said in an interview with the the Sentinel. "That is my ultimate goal, to be in the NBA. So why not come to the best SEC school?”

Dalton Knecht high school

Knecht attended Prairie View High in Henderson, Colorado. After being academically ineligible during the fall of his sophomore high school season, he worked his way into a star basketball player, averaging 21 points and 6.5 rebounds per game as a senior. Despite the strong numbers, Knecht's height — he was 5-foot-6 as a junior — kept him from being a serious recruit.

That changed with his time at Northeastern Junior College in Sterling, Colorado, where he averaged 13.3 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game as a freshman and 23.9 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game as a sophomore. By the time he finished his stint at the junior college, he stood at 6-foot-6 and drew interest from Nothern Colorado, where he committed to play.

Dalton Knecht recruit ranking

The 6-foot-6 guard from Thornton, Colorado was unranked by recruiting services coming out of high school. In fact, his 247Sports page does not show any interest or offers from colleges, showing just how under the radar of a prospect he was. He attended Northeastern Junior College, growing nearly five inches in his two seasons there.

In the transfer portal, Knecht earned a lot more respect in his second go-around with recruiting. He was ranked as the No. 13 overall prospect in the transfer portal by 247, including the No. 2 overall small forward.

Dalton Knecht stats

Here is a year-by-year look at Knecht's stats with both the Bears and Vols:

2019-20 (Northeastern): 13.3 points per game (50.4%), 2.9 rebounds per game, 1.1 assist per game

2020-21 (Northeastern): 23.9 ppg (51.2%), 7.5 rpg, 2.0 apg

2021-22 (Northern Colorado): 8.9 ppg (43.6%), 3.6 rpg, 36.1% 3-point, 0.9 apg

2022-23 (Northern Colorado: 20.2 ppg (47.9%), 7.2 rpg, 38.1% 3-point, 1.8 apg

2023-24 (Tennessee): 21.1 ppg (46.1.%), 4.9 rpg, 39.1% 3-point, 1.7 apg

Dalton Knecht 2024 NBA Draft stock

Starting as an unranked prospect going to a junior college, Knecht is likely one of the more unlikely players to become an NBA player.

But he has willed his way into becoming not only a draft prospect, but also a potential lottery picks. In an ESPN.com mock draft, writers Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo have Knecht going No. 8 overall to the Houston Rockets.

