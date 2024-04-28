Why the Colts loved their picks: Scouts break down the 2024 draft class

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Colts added nine players to their roster in the 2024 NFL Draft. It was a different draft than the year before, which was headlined by the arrival of quarterback Anthony Richardson, but it was an important one nonetheless in the process of building around that young passer.

The first drafted defender headlines this year's crop. UCLA's Laiatu Latu gives the Colts the type of productive pass rusher they haven't added in the draft in quite some time. And it set the rest of the three-day event up to take a more forward-looking approach to roster building.

The Colts made four of their scouts available to discuss the players they did work on in this year's class. Here's what they and general manager Chris Ballard had to say about the talent they just added:

1 (15) Laiatu Latu, EDGE, UCLA

Chris McGaha, area scout: “We talk about that all the time, trying to find guys that love football. I think sometimes you have to dig a little deeper to try to find if they truly love it, but his was pretty easy to see, right? The things he had to go through, the things he had to overcome.

“It kind of jumps off the tape, the ones who have the standout traits. He’s athletic. You see the get-off right away. He can bend. He’s got a long list of pass rush moves that he puts in play all the time. He can win upfield, he can win inside, he can come down the middle with power. He’s great with his hands. He’s got moves and he’s got countermoves.

“You feel the twitch, the power. The way he can get off the ball, the way he can contort his body. The physical traits, to me, are the easiest part to see to his game.”

Indianapolis Colts second-round draft pick Adonai Mitchell showed his big-play ability in his lone season playing at Texas last year.

2 (52) Adonai Mitchell, WR, Texas

Anthony Coughlan, area scout: "He's got confidence, man. He thinks he belongs. He's got talent and he knows it. He works. This dude believes he belongs. He started as a freshman at Georgia. He's made plays in big games throughout his entire career at two schools. He has no shortage of confidence. It's important for receivers. It's important for every position. You've gotta know you belong.

"He's going to be pretty versatile, as he was at Texas. He's a guy who can be a deep threat. He can run intermediate routes. This is a big dude. He's 205 pounds and ran a 4.38. He's a multi-dimensional threat, and he's a good route runner. He's not just a deep-ball, 50/50, that's it. I think he can threaten you on multiple levels. We're extremely excited to get his talent in here.

"Matt Terpening, our director, always says, 'This guy's clutch.' He says that about certain players. (Mitchell) has that gene. He just makes plays. There's countless games. Me and Terp were at the Kansas State game and he's catching deep shots. You can watch the Alabama game. This is primetime, in Tuscaloosa, and he's catching some deep bombs. The dude has real talent. I'm very fired up to get him in this building.

"This guy went to Georgia. He started as a freshman. I don't know if it's necessarily a chip. This guy knows he's talented. He knows he's an NFL player. Obviously, he came out early, but when you produce as a freshman at Georgia and at Lucas Oil Stadium against Alabama and at Texas, playing in Tuscaloosa, he knows he has something to him. You have to have that. You have to have some belief in yourself at this level that you can achieve great things."

Indianapolis Colts third-round pick Matthew Goncalves showed showed a variety of skills at Pittsburgh.

3 (79) Matthew Goncalves, OT, Pittsburgh

Chad Henry, area scout: "It's pretty easy to identify what he is when you watch him on film. He's pretty consistent every game. ... If I'm giving this guy a nickname, it'd The Blueprint because he is the pure, exact blueprint of what we want in an offensive lineman. I don't know that there was an offensive lineman who was on the board who fits our room better than this guy: big, smart, tough, strong, mean, high give-a-(expletive) factor, versatile, dependable, really cares.

"You start this process with a lot of names and you whittle it down to the ones you like and you need as far as positionally. Then you get closer to the draft and you start to identify, 'OK, this is a target guy. We have a legit chance to get this guy and we really want to get him.' I think everybody in the room felt that way.

"He's not a guy who is going to come in expecting to be given anything. He's going to work his (expletive) off. He's going to make the room better. And his versatility is going to help."

4 (117) Tanor Bortolini, OG, Wisconsin

Tyler Hughes, area scout: “With Wisconsin, you know you’re getting smart, tough, reliable offensive linemen.

“Obviously, he’s built more for the inside at our level. A little bit undersized to play tackle, and obviously, the length isn’t all there. But he went down to the Senior Bowl, played with the best competitors there, played both center and guard, had a very good week. … We value that interior versatility, and having the brain to play it all.”

5 (142) Anthony Gould, WR, Oregon State

McGaha: “He had a long catch-and-run for a touchdown against San Diego State this year. He’s not just a returner. I don’t think that’s fair to him. He played in the slot two years ago, he played outside this year. He is fast and explosive. It’s funny, because he is a very good returner, and that does help his stock. On offense, when he gets the ball in his hands, he turns into a returner.

“Speed, for sure. And he’s got a fearlessness about him, too. He’s a smaller guy, but he’s not afraid to get vertical.”

5 (151) Jaylon Carlies, LB, Missouri

Hughes: “J.C.’s kind of got an interesting story, goes in the SEC, only recruited by Missouri to play defense. All the other schools that were recruiting him wanted him to play wide receiver. I liked that he bet on himself to go play in the best conference in college football.

“I think this year, late in the season, you see him on the hoof and you think, damn, that’s an NFL linebacker. He’s 6-3, 230 pounds, 34-inch arms. He plays down in the box a lot later in the season, and you’re like, ‘Oh yeah, he can do it.’

“Personally, I think he was at best when he was closer to the line of scrimmage. He just saw things quicker. Things kind of shrunk down for him, he was able to utilize his strengths to his game there.”

5 (164) Jaylin Simpson, CB, Auburn

Ballard: "He’s got some versatility where he can play corner, nickel, safety."

6 (201) Micah Abraham, CB, Marshall

Ballard: "His ability to go inside and play the nickel is important, that gives him some flexibility. So, to go in and out gives him some real value and gives him a chance to actually compete and make the roster. 12 picks (in his college career) is 12 picks, that’s not easy to do. So, he’s got a natural instinct and ball skills. That usually translates."

7 (234) Jonah Laulu, DT, Oklahoma

Ballard: "Jonah is an interesting guy. ... He was a defensive end that they kicked inside this year as a 3-technique, and you finally saw his talent come to life."

