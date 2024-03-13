Advertisement

Why the Chiefs are going all-in for a 3-peat | The Exempt List

Yahoo Sports Videos
1

Yahoo Sports NFL writer Charles McDonald is joined by Trevor Sikkema of Pro Football Focus to discuss the massive deal given to Chris Jones, Travis Kelce’s likely swan song and what it all means about Kansas City’s quest to become the first team to win three straight Super Bowls. Hear the full conversation on “The Exempt List with Charles McDonald” - part of the “Zero Blitz” podcast - and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen.