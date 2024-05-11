Why BYU fans and Utah fans are fighting over the cover of College Football 25

A BYU logo is wrapped around part of LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. | Ben B. Braun, Deseret News

When the deluxe edition cover of EA Sports College Football 25 appeared on social media Friday morning, BYU fans had more to celebrate than the approaching release of the highly anticipated game.

They could also rejoice over the cover design, which includes a BYU helmet that’s just possible to make out without zooming in.

The BYU football program highlighted the helmet in a Friday morning X post, saying, “Not just in the game... We are ON the game.”

Not just in the game… We are ON the game. pic.twitter.com/4dtPrHzOVY — BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) May 10, 2024

The College Football 25 cover — and BYU football’s post about it, in particular — led to some bickering between BYU fans and Utah fans.

The latter group mocked the Cougar faithful for caring so much about a splash of blue in a sea of helmets, while BYU fans were happy to point out that the Utah logo was nowhere in site.

Here’s a sample of some of the jokes made on X.

Are you counting cover wins as game wins now? Shameless 😂🤣 — Cam Heisman (@buckets2006176) May 10, 2024

Still looking for the utes pic.twitter.com/9dkF0xYJhQ — ©️h r i s (@CThompson44) May 10, 2024

Utah fans going to boycott the game now. They will blame Ryan Smith for getting BYU on the cover. — Rock (@rockmonster1232) May 10, 2024

The in-state helmet debate took an interesting turn a little later in the day Friday, when football fans began sharing a zoomed-out version of the cover, which does include the Utes.

In it, a Utah player is just beginning to walk out of the shadows into the light, bringing up the rear of the large crowd.

Washington is on the far right of the extended cover of EA College Football 25. Is that Demond Williams Jr.? pic.twitter.com/rsNqSmQy6K — Nick Lemkau (@nicklemkaucfb) May 10, 2024

In other words, apparently both BYU fans and Utah fans have something to celebrate.

But not as much as fans of Texas, Michigan and Colorado, who will have no problem recognizing the stars of the cover.

Michigan running back Donovan Edwards is at the center of the cover, with Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers and Colorado cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter on either side.

“The cover art, which circulated widely on Friday morning but has not been formally released or confirmed by EA Sports, also includes Georgia quarterback Carson Beck, Ohio State running back Quinshon Judkins and Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe,” The Athletic reported.

As The Athletic noted, EA Sports has not yet formally released the College Football 25 cover designs. Its website says the cover reveal will take place on Thursday, May 16.

The photos shared on social media Friday came from the PlayStation Store.

The College Football 25 game is expected to be released sometime this summer.