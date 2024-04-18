Why Brenden Rice could be a fit with the Detroit Lions

Brenden Rice, son of NFL legend Jerry Rice, is almost ready to make a name for himself in the NFL. Several teams are intrigued by the top receiver prospect from USC football. Rice will find out where he’s going when the NFL draft kicks off in Detroit next Thursday night. One suitor for Rice will be the Detroit Lions, who are looking to add to their wide receiver core.

The Lions need more depth after the departure of Josh Reynolds. On top of that, Jameson Williams remains a relative unknown.

Rice, who caught passes from projected No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams at USC, is viewed as a middle-round draft prospect. His father, Jerry Rice, is known as the GOAT — the greatest wide receiver of all time. No player in NFL history has more receptions, receiving yards, or touchdown catches than Jerry Rice.

Daniel Jeremiah of the NFL chimed in on if Brenden Rice could be a fit with the Lions:

“Ja’Lynn Polk can be one from Washington,” Jeremiah said. “Can give you physicality and toughness. Brenden Rice from USC would be another one I could see filling that position.”

Brenden Rice knows how difficult his NFL life is about to become: “The standard is ridiculous, so you can see what you’re expecting from me,” Brenden Rice said of following in his dad’s footsteps.

Do Brenden Rice and Luke McCaffrey benefit greatly from their bloodline? https://t.co/EbcyATQt6B pic.twitter.com/tenEx8wjMP — NFL Draft Diamonds ™️ (@DraftDiamonds) April 15, 2024

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire