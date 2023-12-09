Why is Bill Belichick at Army-Navy game? Patriots coach grew up around Midshipmen football

The annual Army-Navy game kicked off on Saturday with a special guest in house for "America's Game."

The Black Knights and Midshipmen are battling for the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. So, naturally, New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick made an appearance. Belichick was even the celebrity guest picker on ESPN's "College GameDay."

Bill Belichick took a page out of Coach’s book and brought his own headgear 😂#CollegeGameDay pic.twitter.com/ttcth1EAP5 — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) December 9, 2023

Before the 71-year-old coach won eight Super Bowls, he grew up around the Navy football program, as his father, Steve Belichick, was an assistant coach for the Midshipmen from 1956-89. Belichick on Dec. 17 will lead the Patriots as they play the Kansas City Chiefs at Gillette Stadium.

Here's everything to know about Belichick, his connection to Navy and why he's attending the Army-Navy game:

Why is Bill Belichick at Army-Navy game?

The Army-Navy game is being held at Gillette Stadium, the home of the New England Patriots. Coach Belichick and the Patriots have a bye this week, meaning Belichick was able to spend some time at the game (as opposed to preparing for the Chiefs).

Belichick was also the celebrity guest picker on ESPN's "College GameDay" on Saturday, and predicted Navy to win the matchup.

Bill Belichick college

Belichick didn't attend Navy, as he played football at Wesleyan University in Middleton, Connecticut. He played as a center and tight end for the Cardinal football team, also playing lacrosse and squash. He graduated with a achelor's degree in economics in 1975 and was an inaugural member of the university's Athletics Hall of Fame class in 2008.

However, Belichick grew up in Annapolis, Maryland, the location of the Naval Academy.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Why is Bill Belichick at Army-Navy game? Coach's ties to Midshipmen