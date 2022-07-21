Who's Left in Free Agency?









Editor’s Note: Now, all our premium tools for Fantasy, DFS and Betting are included in one subscription at one low price. Customers can subscribe to NBC Sports EDGE+ monthly for $9.99. Click here to learn more!

We’ve already seen the majority of big free agents sign deals during the first three weeks of the free agency period. Jalen Brunson was the biggest name to join a new team, James Harden, Bradley Beal, and Zach LaVine re-signed with their teams, Kyrie Irving and Russell Westbrook opted into their contracts, and Deandre Ayton was denied his opportunity for a new home as the Suns matched his offer sheet with the Pacers.

Add in the trade rumors, and this summer has been wild. Will Donovan Mitchell help Utah add to their massive collection of rookie picks? Will the Nets be able to find good trades Kevin Durant or Kyrie? Will the Lakers be able to move Westbrook? With new rumors every day, it’s hard to keep up. It’s even harder to know who’s still available for teams to sign. A lot of these players are waiting to see what happens with the superstars before they make their decision.

While there may not be a ton of talent left on the market, there’s still some guys that could contribute to fantasy teams next season, headlined by Collin Sexton and a bunch of guys that would be competing in the All-Star Game if this was 2012. Unfortunately, since it’s 2022, they’re all still looking for their next opportunity. Let’s dive in and see who you should be keeping an eye out for next season.

Collin Sexton, PG, 23 (Restricted)

20-21 Stats: 24.3 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 4.4 apg, 1.0 spg, 0.2 bpg, .475/.371/.815 shooting splits

Sexton only played in seven games last season for Cleveland before tearing his left meniscus last season, so we’ll look at his stats from the season before. The Cavs finally got back to the postseason last year, though injuries derailed their season, and they were eliminated during the play-in tournament. While Sexton would be an excellent piece for Cleveland to keep, it may be better for fantasy managers if they let him walk. The Cavs have Caris LeVert and Isaac Okoro, which means competition for him if he stays. Sexton finished as an 8th round value his last two full seasons, but a larger role on a different team could do wonders for his fantasy value.

Story continues

Dennis Schröder, PG, 28

21-22 Stats: 13.5 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 4.6 apg, 0.8 spg, 0.1 bpg, .431/.344/.853 shooting splits

A mid-season trade from Boston to Houston hurt Schroder’s production last year, but he’s still capable of being a starting point guard in the NBA. Even if he has to settle for a 6th man role, Schroder can be a productive fantasy asset. His days of being a top-100 fantasy asset are long gone, but if he is able to fill the playmaking void of a team that needs a point guard like the Spurs or Wizards, he can be productive. Rumors of a reunion with the Lakers have also circled around. He was a 12th round asset when he played in LA two seasons ago.

Carmelo Anthony, PF, 38

21-22 Stats: 13.3 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 1.0 apg, 0.7 spg, 0.8 bpg, .441/.375/.830 shooting splits

It doesn’t matter that he’s approaching 40 years old. If Melo is on the court, he’s going to pour in buckets. However, at this point of his career, that’s all he can really provide for both fantasy teams and NBA teams. He’ll likely sign with a contender as he tries to chase a championship. If he’s given a decent role, he can still contribute points and triples. Perhaps a team like Miami could use his scoring, if he doesn’t re-sign with the Lakers.

Montrezl Harrell, C, 28

21-22 Stats: 13.1 ppg, 6.1 rpg, 2.0 apg, 0.4 spg, 0.6 bpg, .645/.235/.716 shooting splits

Harrell is still facing felony drug charges from a traffic stop back in May , so this is of course dependent on him playing next season. Trezz doesn’t provide many defensive stats, but he can score and rebound with the best of them. He was a top-100 fantasy asset during his last two seasons with the Clippers, but his value has been limited the past two years. He was solid in Washington before being dealt to Charlotte during the season. Hopefully he can get back to how he was playing before the trade.

LaMarcus Aldridge, C, 37

21-22 Stats: 12.9 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 0.9 apg, 0.3 spg, 1.0 bpg, .550/.304/.873 shooting splits

It wasn’t long ago that Aldridge retired because of a heart condition, but now he’s back to playing at a high level. He’s not the third round asset that he was just a few seasons ago, but he can still score with the best of them. Aldridge could re-sign with the Nets, but he’d compete with Nicolas Claxton for minutes. It’s going to be difficult for Aldridge to find a solid landing spot for fantasy production.

Frank Jackson, PG, 24

21-22 Stats: 10.6 ppg, 1.6 rpg, 1.0 apg, 0.5 spg, 0.2 bpg, .402/.308/.827 shooting splits

This man can score the basketball. He doesn’t do much else for fantasy purposes, but he can fill up the scoreboard. He hit 1.6 triples per game last season, but he didn’t shoot a high percentage. Returning to the Pistons won’t be great for him since they drafted Jaden Ivey. If he can find a team that needs a scoring spark plug off the bench, he could be a solid asset. However, his lack of production in every other category limits his value. He’ll be more valuable in points leagues than category leagues.

Ben McLemore, SG, 29

21-22 Stats: 10.2 ppg, 1.6 rpg, 0.9 apg, 0.6 spg, 0.2 bpg, .401/.362/.818 shooting splits

McLemore’s value is found in his ability to shoot it from deep. A lot of teams could use him, but it’ll take the right team for him to have any fantasy value. If he ends up on a tanking team like he did last season, McLemore could see plenty of shot attempts, which means a lot of triples. He won’t add much aside from 3-pointers.

Eric Bledsoe, PG, 32

21-22 Stats: 9.9 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 4.2 apg, 1.3 spg, 0.4 bpg, .421/.313/.761 shooting splits

Bledsoe’s fantasy value took a free fall two seasons ago. After producing at third round value during the 2017-2018 season and in the top-100 until 2020, Bledsoe failed to be a top-200 asset over the past two seasons. He can still contribute, but he likely won’t get enough of a role for him to be valuable in fantasy, assuming he doesn’t sign with a tanking team.

Duane Washington Jr., SG, 22

21-22 Stats: 9.9 ppg, 1.7 rpg, 1.8 apg, 0.5 spg, 0.1 bpg, .405/.377/.754 shooting splits

Washington Jr. is only a free agent because the Pacers needed to make room for Ayton. With that signing being incredibly short-lived, Washington Jr. will get to find a new home. He benefited from a ton of playing time on a tanking Indiana team. If he signs with a bad team, he could benefit from a similar role.

DeMarcus Cousins, C, 31

21-22 Stats: 9.0 ppg, 5.6 rpg, 1.5 apg, 0.7 spg, 0.4 bpg, .460/.303/.760 shooting splits

Cousins’ fantasy value has declined drastically over the past few seasons, and there’s no guarantee that he ever makes it back to what he was. He was solid as Nikola Jokić’s backup last season and had a few good spot starts. His value will likely be found as a streaming option when whoever he’s backing up next season isn’t playing.

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!

Hassan Whiteside, C, 33

21-22 Stats: 8.2 ppg, 7.6 rpg, 0.4 apg, 0.3 spg, 1.6 bpg, .652/.000/.623 shooting splits

With Rudy Gobert gone, Whiteside could end up being a steal in fantasy if he returns to Utah. He averaged a double-double with nearly two blocks in eight starts last season. If he’s given the opportunity, Whiteside can still be a rebounds/blocks/field goal percentage beast. If he leaves Utah, Charlotte seems like an ideal scenario for him.

Markieff Morris, PF, 32

21-22 Stats: 7.6 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 1.4 apg, 0.4 spg, 0.1 bpg, .474/.333/.889 shooting splits

Morris only played in 17 games last season after the hit from Nikola Jokić messed up his back. That’s probably a big concern for teams that would consider signing him. Sadly, it wouldn’t be shocking if he never fully recovers from the injury and gets back to producing at a high level. Even before the injury, Morris hadn’t had a top-200 season since 2018. His days of being rostered in fantasy are likely over.

Jeremy Lamb, SG, 30

21-22 Stats: 7.3 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 1.4 apg, 0.6 spg, 0.4 bpg, .383/.324/.840 shooting splits

Lamb’s career took a bad turn last season, and it wasn’t just because he was traded to Sacramento. Even before the deal, Lamb was having his worst statistical season since 2015. He can still be solid off the bench as a scorer for a playoff team, but he shouldn’t be anywhere near your fantasy roster.

Blake Griffin, PF, 33

21-22 Stats: 6.4 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 1.9 apg, 0.5 spg, 0.3 bpg, .425/.262/.724 shooting splits

Griffin’s minutes have rapidly decreased over the past few seasons, and his fantasy value has tanked along with it. He’s a shell of his former self and will probably just be a veteran locker room presence that plays a few minutes here and there. There’s no reason to consider him in fantasy hoops.

Dwight Howard, C, 36

21-22 Stats: 6.2 ppg, 5.9 rpg, 0.6 apg, 0.6 spg, 0.6 bpg, .612/.533/.658 shooting splits

In 27 starts last season, Dwight averaged 7.5 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 0.8 blocks in 19.7 minutes per game. In the two games that he played over 30 minutes, he averaged 14.5 points and 11 rebounds. He’s still a capable double-double threat, but he hasn’t gotten the opportunity in recent years. He’s spent the past three seasons as a backup to Anthony Davis and Joel Embiid. If he chooses to go the route of backup to an All-NBA center again, he’ll be reduced to a streaming option as a spot starter.

Tristan Thompson, C, 31

21-22 Stats: 6.0 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 0.6 apg, 0.4 spg, 0.4 bpg, .528/.333/.526 shooting splits

Most of the news centered around Thompson isn’t basketball related, but he’s still the same player that he’s always been: a high energy guy. He averaged 9.5 points and 7.2 rebounds in six starts last season. Like some of the other big men his age, he’ll be a decent streaming option as a spot starter. Otherwise, you can leave him off of your fantasy roster.

Rajon Rondo, PG, 36

21-22 Stats: 4.8 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 4.4 apg, 0.8 spg, 0.2 bpg, .386/.352/.731 shooting splits

Rondo has been past his days of being a triple-double threat for a while and is more of a reliable veteran at this point. He’s still a fantasy king when it comes to assists when he’s given the minutes. He had 12 points and nine assists in his lone start last season. He averaged 9.6 points, 8.8 assists, 5.6 rebounds, and 1.5 steals per 36 minutes last season. If he’s able to find a team that needs a backup point guard, perhaps Charlotte or Brooklyn, he can be a very capable streaming option if the starter misses time.

Andre Iguodala, SF, 38

21-22 Stats: 4.0 ppg, 4.9 rpg, 3.7 apg, 0.9 spg, 0.7 bpg, .380/.230/.750 shooting splits

Iggy’s agent, former NBA player Evan Turner, said that he’ll need a $28 million contract to come back to the Warriors next season. While he was obviously joking, Iguodala is likely to do one of two things next season: return to Golden State or retire. He’s not in any rush to make that decision, but if he does return, we could see him in a Udonis Haslem role. Not that Iggy would never play, but his minutes would be very limited, and his value would be in his veteran presence. Unless your league accounts for leadership or tracks high fives, you can ignore Iguodala in fantasy hoops.

Juancho Hernangómez, SF, 26

21-22 Stats: 3.3 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 0.5 apg, 0.4 spg, 0.3 bpg, .415/.348/.559 shooting splits

The star of Adam Sandler’s “Hustle”, Hernangómez likely won’t ever reach the potential that he showed in the movie. However, last season was the worst of his career. He played a little better in Utah than he did in San Antonio and Boston, but he probably didn’t do enough to earn a significant role on a team. If he signs with a team before the season starts, it’ll likely be as a depth piece. Don’t worry about him in fantasy basketball.

Elfrid Payton, PG, 28

21-22 Stats: 3.0 ppg, 1.8 rpg, 2.0 apg, 0.5 spg, 0.1 bpg, .383/.222/.375 shooting splits

In his sole start last season, Payton came away with three steals and two blocks. He averaged 6.5 assists per 36 minutes last season. The fantasy potential is there. Unfortunately, the path to minutes isn’t. He was the third point guard for Phoenix last year, and he probably won’t be able to find a better role this year. If by chance he finds himself starting a few games, you can count on him for assists, defensive stats, and atrocious shooting percentages. Of his 32 free throw attempts last season, he only hit 12. Yes, you read that correctly.

Some other guys that are available:

Josh Jackson, SF, 25

21-22 Stats: 6.4 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 1.1 apg, 0.5 spg, 0.4 bpg, .400/.254/.714 shooting splits

Rodney McGruder, SF, 30

21-22 Stats: 5.4 ppg, 2.2 rpg, 0.9 apg, 0.4 spg, 0.1 bpg, .436/.397/.731 shooting splits

Jarrett Culver, SG, 23

21-22 Stats: 3.5 ppg, 1.3 rpg, 0.9 apg, 0.5 spg, 0.1 bpg, .378/.255/.471 shooting splits