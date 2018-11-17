Who’ll win the weekend in NFL’s Week 11: Chiefs-Rams to captivate football world, but there’s also another spicy matchup

The Rams will host the biggest game of this regular season when the Chiefs visit on Monday night. (Getty Images)

Yahoo Sports NFL senior writers Terez Paylor, Charles Robinson and Kimberley A. Martin select games this week that will leave us buzzing heading into Monday … and in this case, Tuesday.

Paylor’s pick

Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Rams

The biggest game of the year has been moved from Mexico City, and it’s fitting. A spotlight game on Monday night should be played on the biggest of stages, and what’s a bigger and better stage than the City of Angels?

There’s so much to watch in this game for casual and hardcore fans alike. Casual fans should enjoy this showdown between two of the league’s most explosive offenses, both of which are guided by schematic magicians at head coach and two of the brightest young offensive stars in football (the Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes and the Rams’ Todd Gurley).

For hardcore fans, they understand this is a potential Super Bowl preview, one that should expose both teams’ weaknesses down the home stretch for opponents. Add in intriguing subplots — like Rams cornerback Marcus Peters‘ first game against his former team — and I couldn’t be more here for this, and you should feel the same.

Robinson’s pick

This should have been the game of the year, but the Rams have been a little bit of a letdown coming into this one.

Their defense hasn’t achieved its potential that is still possible, largely because of the injuries to Aqib Talib and Marcus Peters. Now the offense loses Cooper Kupp, which places pressure on head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Jared Goff to keep it humming with lesser pieces. But that uncertainty makes this such a monster game for the Rams.

If there were ever a statement game to show that they’re still a Super Bowl favorite, this is it. The Chiefs could easily run the table if they win this one. Realistically, only the Rams and the L.A. Chargers on Dec. 13 stand in the way of a 15-1 record.

It’s a monster opportunity for both teams here, not to mention a potential Super Bowl preview. There’s little better than that in November.





Martin’s pick

Houston Texans at Washington Redskins

Will Redskins fans bring the noise, as instructed by Josh Norman?

With his team 6-3, and sitting atop the NFC East division, the Redskins cornerback voiced frustration over the lack of fan support shown at home games. Rather than boo, Norman would rather see FedEx Field transformed into a raucous venue that fuels Washington to a win.

The Redskins definitely could use some extra support on Sunday against the Texans, who also are 6-3, sitting atop the AFC South, and on a six-game winning streak.

If Skins fans don’t bring the energy, though, D.J. Swearinger certainly will. This matchup is personal for the former Texans draft pick who now is the heart of the Redskins secondary. Swearinger didn’t hold back on social media when he said of Bill O’Brien: “That same coach told me I would be outta the league in 3 years. Unfortunately, my God & Grind had a plan and knew that 6 years later….I would make him eat his words!”

Sure, this game doesn’t feature a bunch of rising stars or high-powered offenses like Rams-Chiefs, but it’ll have plenty of Adrian Peterson — the age-defying, tackle-breaking, 33-year-old running back who continues to prove he has plenty left in the tank.

Who doesn’t love a good comeback (player of the year) story?

