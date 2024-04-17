Who'll be back? Wild's goalie situation unclear for next year.

The outcome was just seconds old, and Marc-Andre Fleury was gone.

He bolted. He dashed. He hightailed.

Fleury made a beeline down the tunnel last Friday and away from Vegas' 7-2 waxing of the Wild once it was finalized.

"I was on my way before the end of the game," the goalie said.

That barrage came from a team he used to be with — fans were still cheering his name in support — and Fleury wanted to hide.

"I was embarrassed to give up so many goals going back to a place where I love to play, a place where I make such good friends," he said. "And then obviously with the fans, yeah, it was a very frustrating night."

Fortunately for Fleury, he won't have to wrap his season and potentially his career with that loss.

He's penciled in to start the Wild's last game Thursday vs. Seattle at Xcel Energy Center before Fleury, and subsequently the Wild's goaltending, begin a foray into an uncertain future.

"We'll see," Fleury said. "We'll take it as it comes."

Fleury's plan all along has been to decide whether to return or retire once the season ends.

What the future Hall-of-Famer has already figured out is if he does keep playing, it'll be with the Wild. This is where he's been for the past two-plus seasons, arriving from Chicago in a trade deadline deal in 2022 after a stint in Vegas that included a Vezina Trophy as the league's top goalie; before that, Fleury was with Pittsburgh, winning three Stanley Cups as a Penguins No.1 draft pick.

"The guys in the [Wild] locker room made it fun to come to the rink, make it fun to battle with," said Fleury, who lives in Edina with his wife Veronique and their children Estelle, Scarlett and James. "It felt like every night we had a chance to win games. That's big, also, and love to work with the guys.

"Obviously, the city's good. Everybody's been nice, welcoming, and the kids love it."

As frustrated as he was by that performance against the Golden Knights, Fleury said that won't factor into the big picture.

But the 39-year-old was still ticked off the next day; usually, he resets by then.

"That's not the fun part of hockey," Fleury said. "When you're a goalie and giving up a lot of goals and being embarrassed, it's the tough part about it. Definitely."

With the Wild not making the playoffs, Fleury and Filip Gustavsson have been in plenty of challenging games — Fleury at 17-14-5 with a .895 save percentage and 2.98 goals-against average.

There have been highlights, too.

Earlier this season, Fleury became only the fourth goaltender to play 1,000 games and passed Patrick Roy for the second-most wins in NHL history.

"All good stuff. All cool," said Fleury, who is at 561 victories through 1,024 games. "But at the same time, though, I've always played not for me, not for my stats. It's about winning, and it's disappointing to miss playoffs. That's the one thing that's top of my mind first about this year is missing it.

"It's the best time of year, right? You want to battle in the playoffs every year, and that's always the goal. So that's what's tough about it."

This is the first time since 2007 Fleury won't be competing for the Stanley Cup, his 17-season streak coming to an end.

But he doesn't regret sticking with the Wild instead of seeking a move to a contender at the trade deadline.

"I've been very fortunate to be part of so many playoffs," said Fleury, whose two-year, $7 million contract is expiring. "My goal is always to win the Stanley Cup. It's the best feeling you can get in hockey. But at the deadline I believed in our chance. I liked the way the guys were battling down the stretch here.

"From the All-Star break on, our record was pretty good, right? Nashville went on a crazy run. We had a good record, but we weren't moving in the standings, right? Nobody caught up to us, but we weren't moving either. So, it's frustrating. But I thought the guys here, we battled together trying to make a push."

How quickly the Wild can get back to the playoffs will depend in part on what happens in their net.

The Wild's .894 save percentage ranks 24th in the NHL, with Fleury and Gustavsson's statistics dipping from last season, especially Gustavsson's.

He went from having the second-best save percentage and goals-against average in the league to going 20-18-4 with a .899 save percentage and 3.06 goals-against average after making 23 saves in the Wild's 3-1 win at Los Angeles on Monday.

"Some very tough nights. Some very good nights," Gustavsson said. "The consistency just hasn't been there this year."

Gustavsson, 25, is under contract for two more seasons after signing a three-year, $11.25 million deal last summer.

"The game is there," he said. "It's more about a mental mindset that you have to work through and find a way when you lose your head a little bit, to be able to work through that and find a way because when you're at this level, it's mostly about how you approach the game, how you handle your brain during the games mostly."

Team brass will also have to determine what's next for Jesper Wallstedt.

He's concluding his second season in the minors since leaving Sweden but made his NHL debut in January, suffering a 7-2 rout at Dallas.

"We did not set him up for success. That's on us," President of Hockey Operations/General Manager Bill Guerin said of Wallstedt's first game. "I'll take the blame on that for putting him in there. The way our team was playing at the time, the team we were playing, where we were playing, nothing was going right at the time.

"Looking back, I regret putting him in that situation."

Wallstedt rebounded, winning both his starts after a late season promotion to the Wild: The 21-year-old shut out Chicago 4-0 on 24 saves April 7 before stopping 27 shots in a 6-2 blowout at San Jose last Saturday.

"It definitely gave me a huge, huge confidence boost," said Wallstedt, whom the Wild drafted 20th during the first round in 2021. "I feel like it's a much better way going into offseason like this and knowing that I actually can play at this level. I thought I could when I was up last time when we played in Dallas. Apparently, I wasn't.

"This time I think I showed more what I can do and that I can go through struggles and come back stronger from that and that I've improved. And if I can keep doing that and hopefully after this season and back in training camp next year, I'll be even better and improved even more and definitely try to make the team."

The Wild's rotation leading up to their finale gave them the chance to evaluate all three goalies, but this split also revealed two of their most pressing questions of the offseason: Who returns and in what order?

"We know Flower," Guerin said. "We know Gus. We needed to see Wally a little bit more."