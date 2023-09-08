Whole Eagles team is available for Week 1 vs. Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles released their final injury report ahead of Sunday’s season opener and the team is very healthy for Game 1 against the Patriots.

All 53 players on the active roster will be available to play in the opener on Sunday afternoon. Not a single player has a game status.

Even the two players who were on the injury report — Josh Jobe (illness) and Mario Goodrich (illness) — were full participants in Friday’s practice and will be available for Sunday.

The Eagles do have a couple lingering injuries that won’t keep players out of the game. Haason Reddick had thumb surgery this summer and had admitted that might affect him early in the season. He’ll wear something on that surgically repaired thumb to protect it.

And Nolan Smith is ready to play despite a shoulder injury that kept him out of practice late in training camp. He’s been a full-go all week. Even though he was seen with some sort of sleeve on the shoulder in the locker room on Friday, he’s expected to play through that injury as a rookie.

It’s also worth noting that the Eagles lost a couple of special teams aces — Shaun Bradley and Zech McPhearson — to Achilles tears in the preseason. But for the most part, the Eagles are extremely healthy to start the 2023 season.

The Patriots are a little more banged up. Two of their starting offensive linemen have missed some practice this week and their normal starting right tackle, Riley Reiff, was placed on IR earlier this week.

The Eagles kept their training camp very light and didn’t play most of their starters in the preseason. There’s always a fear that some guys might not be ready after such a light summer but the whole goal is to protect these players and get them through the summer healthy. For the most part, the Eagles have done that successfully.

