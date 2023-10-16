Who is the best team in the NFL after Week 6? | Sunday Night Blitz
Jason Fitz is joined by Frank Schwab to recap each and every game from the Sunday Week 6 NFL slate. The dynamic duo highlight the Buffalo Bills' narrow escape from the New York Giants, the undefeated teams' first losses as the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles fell to the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets, respectively (which leads to a debate over who is the best team in the NFL six weeks in) and the Baltimore Ravens beating the Tennessee Titans in London, as the Titans appear to be broken.
Jason and Frank recap all the remaining Sunday games, as they were impressed by performances from the Houston Texans, Detroit Lions and Miami Dolphins and came away discouraged by the Atlanta Falcons, Indianapolis Colts and New England Patriots.
00:50 - Bills @ Giants
7:45 - 49ers @ Browns
13:15 - Eagles @ Jets
16:50 - Who is the best team in the NFL right now?
20:55 - Ravens @ Titans
28:20 - New England Patriots @ Las Vegas Raiders
31:40 - Detroit Lions @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers
35:25 - Washington Commanders @ Atlanta Falcons
39:00 - Minnesota Vikings @ Chicago Bears
41:50 - Seattle Seahawks @ Cincinnati Bengals
45:20 - Arizona Cardinals @ Los Angeles Rams
47:25 - New Orleans Saints @ Houston Texans
49:30 - Carolina Panthers @ Miami Dolphins
52:10 - Indianapolis Colts @ Jacksonville Jaguars
56:25 - MNF Preview: Dallas Cowboys @ Los Angeles Chargers
Zero Blitz would be nothing without the impact of our beloved Terez Paylor, who was a pillar of Yahoo Sports' NFL editorial and podcast coverage. We will continue to produce this NFL podcast in his honor, and hope that you can support Terez Paylor's legacy in one of three ways:
• Buy an "All-Juice Team" hoodie or tee from BreakingT.com/Terez. All profits directly fund the Terez A. Paylor scholarship at Howard University.
• Donate directly to the PowerMizzou Journalism Alumni Scholarship in memory of Terez Paylor
• Donate directly at giving.howard.edu/givenow. Under “Tribute,” please note that your gift is made in memory of Terez A. Paylor. Under “Designation,” click on “Other” and write in “Terez A. Paylor Scholarship.”