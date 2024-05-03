White Sox try to end 8-game road slide, play the Cardinals

Chicago White Sox (6-25, fifth in the AL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (14-17, fourth in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Friday, 8:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Brad Keller (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, one strikeout); Cardinals: Sonny Gray (3-1, 1.16 ERA, 0.94 WHIP, 32 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Cardinals -278, White Sox +223; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox will aim to stop their eight-game road losing streak in a matchup with the St. Louis Cardinals.

St. Louis has a 5-7 record at home and a 14-17 record overall. The Cardinals are 7-1 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Chicago has a 6-25 record overall and a 1-13 record in road games. The White Sox are 3-9 in games decided by one run.

Friday's game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brendan Donovan has six doubles, a triple and three home runs for the Cardinals. Willson Contreras is 7-for-38 with two doubles, three home runs and three RBI over the past 10 games.

Eloy Jimenez leads the White Sox with three home runs while slugging .388. Gavin Sheets is 11-for-38 with three doubles and an RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 5-5, .220 batting average, 4.24 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

White Sox: 3-7, .259 batting average, 5.57 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Steven Matz: day-to-day (back), Drew Rom: 60-Day IL (biceps), Matt Carpenter: 10-Day IL (oblique), Riley O'Brien: 15-Day IL (forearm), Keynan Middleton: 15-Day IL (forearm), Dylan Carlson: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Edman: 10-Day IL (wrist)

White Sox: Max Stassi: 60-Day IL (hip), Yoan Moncada: 60-Day IL (abductor), Luis Robert: 10-Day IL (hip), Jimmy Lambert: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Shane Drohan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jesse Scholtens: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.