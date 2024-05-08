White Sox trade Grossman for pitching prospect from Texas Rangers

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Chicago White Sox have traded outfielder Robbie Grossman to the Texas Rangers in exchange for a right-handed pitching prospect, according to a press release from the team Wednesday.

The White Sox are receiving Anthony Hoopii-Tuionetoa, a relief pitcher with the Rangers’ Double-A affiliate, the Frisco RoughRiders. In 12 relief appearances so far this season, Hoopii-Tuionetoa is 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA, one save, 16 strikeouts and one unearned run over 12.1 innings pitched.

The 6-foot-2, 220-pound Hoopii-Tuionetoa ranks among the Texas League relief leaders in ERA (1st), WHIP (2nd), opponents average (2nd, .167), strikeout-to-walk rate (3rd, 4.00), strikeouts per 9.0 IP (7th, 11.68) and strikeouts (8th).

He has been assigned to the roster of Class AA Birmingham.

A native of Wailuku, Hawai’i, Hoopii-Tuionetoa was named a 2022 MiLB organizational All-Star after going 4-3 with a 3.09 ERA, eight saves and 67 strikeouts in 36 games for Single-A Down East in his first full season.

Hoopii-Tuionetoa is 9-7 with a 3.15 ERA, 18 saves and 146 strikeouts in 83 career games over four seasons and 103 innings pitched in the Rangers organization.

He originally was selected by Texas in the 30th round of the 2019 First-Year Player Draft

out of Pierce College in Washington.

Grossman, who was signed as a minor league free agent back on March 22, is hitting .211/.329/.268 with four doubles, four RBI’s, 13 walks and six runs scored over 25 games with the White Sox this season.

For Grossman, it’s a return to a team he played for last year and an opportunity to receive his World Series championship ring a little bit early. In 115 games for the Rangers in 2023, Grossman slashed .238/.340/.394 with ten home runs, 23 doubles and 49 RBI’s.

Since Hoopii-Tuionetoa has been assigned to Double-A and Grossman is now in Texas, Chicago also purchased the contract of Zach Remillard from the Triple-A Charlotte Knights to fill Grossman’s roster spot.

Remillard has appeared in two games with the White Sox in 2024, going 1-5 with a run scored. He was designated for assignment back on April 22.

