White Sox look to break road skid, face the Twins

Chicago White Sox (3-19, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (8-13, fourth in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Tuesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Erick Fedde (1-0, 3.10 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 19 strikeouts); Twins: Pablo Lopez (1-2, 3.97 ERA, 0.97 WHIP, 23 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Twins -269, White Sox +217; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox travel to the Minnesota Twins looking to end a five-game road losing streak.

Minnesota is 8-13 overall and 3-6 at home. Twins pitchers have a collective 4.08 ERA, which ranks ninth in the AL.

Chicago has a 3-19 record overall and a 1-10 record in road games. The White Sox have a 1-4 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

The teams meet Tuesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Jeffers has three home runs, four walks and 12 RBI while hitting .246 for the Twins. Austin Martin is 9-for-38 with two doubles, a home run and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Gavin Sheets has five doubles and three home runs for the White Sox. Paul DeJong is 8-for-27 with three doubles, a home run and two RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 4-6, .219 batting average, 4.04 ERA, outscored by three runs

White Sox: 1-9, .162 batting average, 6.17 ERA, outscored by 49 runs

INJURIES: Twins: Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (tricep), Carlos Correa: 10-Day IL (intercostal), Zack Weiss: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Jhoan Duran: 15-Day IL (oblique), Josh Staumont: 15-Day IL (calf), Justin Topa: 15-Day IL (knee), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josh Winder: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

White Sox: Max Stassi: 60-Day IL (hip), Yoan Moncada: 60-Day IL (abductor), Luis Robert: 10-Day IL (hip), Jimmy Lambert: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Shane Drohan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jesse Scholtens: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.