Where Wisconsin stands in each of ESPN’s ‘Position U’ rankings

There seems to be a recent ongoing discussion during the college football and NFL offseason surrounding which college programs are the best at sending certain positions to the next level.

For Wisconsin, the best pros are often at running back and on the offensive line. But even so, there are other programs out there that rival their production at those positions.

David Hale of ESPN recently set out to explain which program rules the NFL at each position.

From quarterback to kicker, here is where Wisconsin fell in each of his ‘Position U’ rankings:

Quarterback -- NR

Jan 9, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) looks on while walking to the sidelines against the Los Angeles Rams during the second quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Well, Russell Wilson is currently the only former Wisconsin QB in the NFL and before him, there isn't much of a history at the position. That resume is pretty tough to run up against an Oklahoma (Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray, Sam Bradford) or another school we would consider a quarterback powerhouse.

Running Back -- No. 2

WESTFIELD, INDIANA - JULY 29: Jonathan Taylor #28 of the Indianapolis Colts runs a drill during the Indianapolis Colts Training Camp at Grand Park on July 29, 2021 in Westfield, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

The argument here is not about whether Wisconsin should be in the conversation at the position, it's whether they should be No. 1. ESPN lists Alabama as 'RB U' thanks to the likes of Derrick Henry, Mark Ingram, Shaun Alexander and Najee Harris. While those are some real names at the position, it's hard to put that up against Wisconsin's sustained pipeline of running backs (Ron Dayne, John Clay, Montee Ball, James White, Melvin Gordon, Corey Clement, Dare Ogunbowale, Jonathan Taylor, etc.) and say there isn't a discussion about which is better.

Wide Receiver -- NR

ALLEN PARK, MICHIGAN - JULY 28: Quintez Cephus #87 of the Detroit Lions walks out to the field during the Detroit Lions Training Camp on July 28, 2021 in Allen Park, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

Same as the quarterback position, there just isn't enough history at Wisconsin of sending wide receivers to the NFL to have the program be considered for the top 10.

Tight End -- No. 6

Jul 28, 2021; Foxborough, MA, United States; New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry (85) and tight end Troy Fumagalli (88) during training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Now this one is interesting. Garrett Graham spent six years with Houston, Lance Kendricks had a nine-year NFL career, Owen Daniels made one Pro Bowl during his 10-year career and Troy Fumagalli now is trying to pave his path in the league. The longevity and experience is there from the program at tight end...(and Jake Ferguson is about to add his name to the list in a big way).

Offensive Line -- No. 2

Sep 17, 2017; Baltimore, MD, USA; Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Joe Thomas (73) blocks Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Terrell Suggs (55) during the first quarter at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

I mean, Alabama over Wisconsin again in this slot? Just to name a few names: Joe Thomas, Travis Frederick, Kevin Zeitler, Rob Havenstein, Ryan Ramczyk, Mark Tauscher, Rick Wagner, Al Johnson, Kraig Urbik 26.0, Casey Rabach, Peter Konz, Gabe Carimi, Dan Buenning, Chris McIntosh, Michael Deiter, John Moffitt, David Edwards, Ryan Groy, Bill Nagy and Tyler Biadasz. That is consistent, sustained and top-of-the-line level offensive linemen all from one football program. I guess it's another day to question the results of an arbitrary list.

Defensive Line -- NR

Jul 23, 2021; Pittsburgh, PA, United States; Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilk (92) participates in drills during training camp at the Rooney UPMC Sports Performance Complex. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Though Wisconsin hasn't been near the top in terms of sending defensive linemen to the NFL, there is one massive name to mention: J.J. Watt. (I almost said Super Bowl Champion Beau Allen, but I'll save the bit for another day).

Linebacker -- NR

PITTSBURGH, PA - JULY 29: T.J. Watt #90 of the Pittsburgh Steelers in action during training camp at Heinz Field on July 29, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

The man pictured is one of the NFL's best at his position right now, though there aren't many others near the top of the league. However, there are a lot of Wisconsin linebackers in the NFL right now---Andrew Van Ginkel, Joe Schobert, T.J. Edwards, Ryan Connelly to name a few.

Defensive Back -- NR

Oct 11, 2010; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Jets safety Jim Leonhard (36) pressures Minnesota Vikings quarterback Brett Favre (4) during the first half at the New Meadowlands Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

Ohio State is 'DB U' and there isn't much of a discussion. But if this was 'Former Walk-On, Turned Solid NFL Pro, Turned Great Defensive Coordinator U,' the Badgers would be at the top.

Kicker -- NR

Dec 30, 2015; San Diego, CA, USA; Wisconsin Badgers place kicker Rafael Gaglianone (10) makes a field goal against the USC Trojans during the fourth quarter in the 2015 Holiday Bowl at Qualcomm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports

Punter -- NR

Wisconsin punter Andy Vujnovich punts during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

