Where UNC basketball is projected to finish by ACC media

At this point last season, the North Carolina Tar Heels were the preseason No. 1 team in the country and the favorites to cut down the nets. They were also the big favorites to win the Atlantic Coast Conference.

This year, things are a little different.

The Tar Heels have a revamped roster losing talent to the transfer portal while also adding players. It’s a new-look roster for Hubert Davis and his team but still, the Tar Heels are considered among the top teams in the ACC.

Following the 2023 ACC Tipoff this week, the media released their predictions for the upcoming season. And finishing third behind only Duke and Miami were the Tar Heels.

Here is the full poll for the conference:

2023 ACC Preseason Poll

School, Points

1. Duke (44), 757

2. Miami (5), 693

3. North Carolina (1), 670

4. Virginia (1), 593

5. Clemson, 570

6. Wake Forest, 440

7. NC State, 420

8. Virginia Tech, 390

9. Pitt, 380

10. Syracuse, 321

11. Florida State, 294

12. Boston College, 227

13. Georgia Tech, 157

14. Louisville, 108

15. Notre Dame, 100

The ACC is considered to be heading into a down year with Duke as the runaway favorite. But behind the Blue Devils there are a handful of teams looking to make a run, including the Tar Heels.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire