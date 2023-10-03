Where Troy Franklin ranks among nation’s best WRs midway through 2023 season

The 2022 college football season was fun for Oregon Duck fans because it showed that they might have a superstar in the making with Troy Franklin blossoming as a deep-play threat in the passing game in Eugene.

The start of the 2023 season has been absolutely thrilling for those same Duck fans to watch, as Franklin has established himself as one of the top receivers in the nation.

We knew that it was possible, especially with fifth-year quarterback Bo Nix returning for one last ride, plus the introduction of new offensive coordinator Will Stein, a play-caller who has been very vocal about his willingness to take multiple deep shots per game. The result has been incredible, with Franklin racking up over 100 yards in four of his five games this year, and hauling in multiple touchdowns in three of those games.

While Nix is right in the thick of the Heisman Trophy race at the midway point of the season, we wanted to see where Franklin stands when it comes to the receiving leaders in the nation and the potential Biletnikoff Award watch list.

Here’s our rankings of the nation’s best pass-catchers, based on receiving yards and receiving TDs, through Week 5:

Brian Thomas Jr. — LSU Tigers

Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

Receptions: 33

Receiving Yards: 537

Receiving Touchdowns: 8

Yards Per Catch: 16.3

Analysis: Two LSU players in the top 3? No other WR has more touchdowns than Johnson, and he also has the 8th most yards in the nation. At this point, I think the Tigers’ WR deserves to be at the top of the list.

Troy Franklin — Oregon Ducks

Photo Courtesy of Ethan Landa

Receptions: 32

Receiving Yards: 535

Receiving Touchdowns: 7

Yards Per Catch: 16.7

Analysis: I know Washington fans will be upset seeing that I have Troy Franklin ranked ahead of Odunze, but it’s the TD production that does it for me. Franklin ranks 9th in the nation in total yards for a WR and has the second-most TDs at the position. In the end, it’s scoring that matters the most.

Malik Nabers — LSU Tigers

Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

Receptions: 40

Receiving Yards: 625

Receiving Touchdowns: 5

Yards Per Catch: 16.7

Analysis: The LSU passing offense isn’t the best in the nation, but they pepper their top two receivers like nobody’s business. Nabers is among the top WRs in the nation this year, with the second-most yards among all pass-catchers in 2023.

Luther Burden — Missouri Tigers

Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

Receptions: 43

Receiving Yards: 644

Receiving Touchdowns: 5

Yards Per Catch: 14.9

Analysis: Burden has the single-most yards of any WR this season, but he is lacking in the TD department when it comes to the guys at the top of the list. Still, ranking in the top 5 on this list is nothing to look past.

Rome Odunze — Washington Huskies

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Receptions: 32

Receiving Yards: 608

Receiving Touchdowns: 4

Yards Per Catch: 19.0

Analysis: Rome Odunze at No. 5? Isn’t he the best WR in the nation not named Marvin Harrison Jr.? He is right up there. However, it’s his low TD numbers that knock him down on this list. Odunze has the third-most yards of any WR, but his 4 TDs rank him 15th on the list. Regardless, I don’t think there are any receivers on this list that I would take over Odunze.

Will Sheppard — Vanderbilt Commodores

Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

Receptions: 32

Receiving Yards: 443

Receiving Touchdowns: 7

Yards Per Catch: 13.8

Analysis: Sheppard is low on this list when it comes to yards (22nd in the nation) but he is tied for the second-most TD among all receivers, so he is making the most of his opportunities.

Tory Horton — Colorado State Rams

Receptions: 45

Receiving Yards: 540

Receiving Touchdowns: 6

Yards Per Catch: 12.0

Analysis: Horton had his breakout game against Colorado with 133 yards and a TD, and he’s getting his shine on this list. The Rams’ pass-catcher ranks 7th in yards for the season, and fourth in TD. Not too bad.

Caullin Lacy — South Alabama Jaguars

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Receptions: 32

Receiving Yards: 567

Receiving Touchdowns: 5

Yards Per Catch: 17.7

Analysis: The level of competition is certainly low for Lacy, but he does have the fifth-most yards in the nation among receivers this year, which is worth something.

Steven McBride — Hawaii Rainbow Warriors

Craig Strobeck-USA TODAY Sports

Receptions: 30

Receiving Yards: 469

Receiving Touchdowns: 6

Yards Per Catch: 15.6

Analysis: The Ducks were the only team this year that have really been able to slow down McBride thus far but he is still holding strong with the 14th most yards and 4th most touchdowns.

Robert Lewis — Georgia State Panthers

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Receptions: 26

Receiving Yards: 500

Receiving Touchdowns: 5

Yards Per Catch: 19.2

Analysis: The level of competition is not high for Lewis, but he has an incredibly impressive 500 yards on just 26 catches for 19.2 yards per catch, with the sixth-most TD on the season.

Malik Washington — Virginia Cavaliers

Reggie Hildred-USA TODAY Sports

Receptions: 37

Receiving Yards: 556

Receiving Touchdowns: 4

Yards Per Catch: 15.0

Analysis: Malik Washington has flown under the radar nationally, but he has the sixth-most yards in the nation and has been really solid for Virginia so far.

Xavier Legette — South Carolina Gamecocks

Receptions: 32

Receiving Yards: 606

Receiving Touchdowns: 3

Yards Per Catch: 18.9

Analysis: The total yards for Legette deserve to be higher on this list — he has the fourth-most in the nation — but the fact that he only has 3 TD definitely hurts him.

Erik Brooks — Fresno State Bulldogs

Receptions: 34

Receiving Yards: 485

Receiving Touchdowns: 4

Yards Per Catch: 14.3

Analysis: Fresno State is starting to make some noise this year, and Brooks is one of the reasons why. He’s a top-15 WR in both yards and TD, and has been really solid thus far.

Ja'Lynn Polk — Washington Huskies

Receptions: 26

Receiving Yards: 468

Receiving Touchdowns: 4

Yards Per Catch: 18.0

Analysis: Washington is one of only two teams with a pair of receivers on this list. Polk has been really solid so far, stepping up in the wake of an injury to Jalen McMillan, and the combe of him and Rome Odunze is hard to stop.

Xavier Weaver — Colorado Buffaloes

Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Receptions: 41

Receiving Yards: 490

Receiving Touchdowns: 2

Yards Per Catch: 11.9

Analysis: I honestly thought that Weaver’s numbers were going to be a bit better than this before I started doing the research. His total yards rank 12th in the nation, but with only 2 TD, he is the bottom guy on our list.

